The North American fertilizer additive market is characterized by the presence of market players such as OMEX Agriculture Inc. and ArrMaz. These players are highly focused on product innovation to attract new consumers.

Fertilizer additives are the substances that are added to a fertilizer to enhance its efficiency by releasing the necessary nutrients required for the growth of a crop.These components act by slowing down the release of excess nutrients into soil.



Fertilizer additives also inhibit biological activity that can impact the nitrogen cycle in the soil.For instance, nitrogen fertilizer additives are the substances that are added to a water-soluble or readily available fertilizer to extend the time a particular form of nitrogen remains in the soil.



The loss of nutrients from the soil has led to rise in the demand for fertilizer additives.These compounds can also be used for improving the shelf life or the storage of fertilizers by preventing lump formation, caking, which can degrade the quality of the fertilizers.



The use of fertilizers is one of the oldest methods of improvising agriculture processes. Modern chemical fertilizers contain three essential elements that are important for the nutrition of a plant those are nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorus (NPK).



The anti-caking agent accounted for the largest share of the global fertilizer additive market in 2018.Anti-caking agents are used so that the powdered or granulated content does not form lumps in moist conditions and can be packed comfortably.



This anti-caking agent prevents the development of lumps, making it easy for transportation, consumption, and packaging.

The anti-caking agent segment dominated the global fertilizer additive market whereas dust control agent segment is expected to register an exceptional growth rate during the forecast period.



Triple super phosphate (TSP) is used in conditions where several solid fertilizers are mixed for broadcasting on the soil surface or for application in a concentrated band underneath the surface. It is also appropriate for fertilization of leguminous crops where no additional N fertilization is needed.



The North American fertilizer additive market is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.The US accounted for the largest share of the North American fertilizer additive market in 2018; it is expected to to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.



Canada was considered as the fastest-growing country in the fertilizer additive market in North America and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The growth of the fertilizer additive market in this region is primarily attributed to the development of the agricultural sector in the region, coupled with the significant demand for fertilizers in the past few years.



A few players present in the North American fertilizer additive market are Arrmaz (Arkema Group); Solvay; Kao Corporation; Chemsol LLC; Clariant; Dorf Ketal; Michelman, Inc.; Omex; and Agriculture, Inc.

The overall North American fertilizer additive market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North American fertilizer additive market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in fertilizer additives.

