New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global GPS Anti-Jamming Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818413/?utm_source=GNW

1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.7 Billion by the year 2025, Surveillance & Reconnaissance will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$104 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$104.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Surveillance & Reconnaissance will reach a market size of US$163.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$388.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BAE Systems PLC

Cobham PLC

Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.

Harris Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Mayflower Communications Company Inc.

NovAtel, Inc.

Raytheon Company

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Thales Group)

The Boeing Company

u-blox AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818413/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Anti-Jamming Market for GPS: A Prelude

Global Competitor Market Shares

Anti-Jamming Market for GPS Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Table: Global Anti-Jamming Antenna Market: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019

Best Anti-Jam Solutions in the Market





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Surge in Adoption of GPS in Military Applications Offers

Immense Growth Opportunities

Global Military GPS-GNSS Devices Market: Revenues in US$

Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Continuous Efforts to Enhance Overall GPS Infrastructure Lay a

Strong Foundation for Market Growth

Escalating Demand for GPS-Integrated UAVs and Systems Augurs

Well for GPS Anti-Jamming Market

Global UAVs Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Year 2018,

2020, 2022 and 2024

Cost and Performance Advantages of GPS Anti-Jamming Solutions

Lead to Increasing Demand for GPS Anti-Jammers

Challenges

GPS Spoofing Attacks Threatens Anti-Jamming Market for GPS

Older GPS Receivers Incompatible With Newer Technologies:

Another Major Growth Restraint

Availability of PTAN: An Effective Substitute of GPS to Hinder

Market Growth

Innovations and Advancements

Product Overview

Anti-Jamming Market for GPS: Definition

Evolution of GPS Anti-Jamming Technology

Anti-Jamming Market for GPS by Applications

Flight Control

Surveillance & Reconnaissance

Position, Navigation & Timing

Targeting

Casualty Evacuation

Other Applications





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: GPS Anti-Jamming Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: GPS Anti-Jamming Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: GPS Anti-Jamming Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Surveillance & Reconnaissance (Application) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 5: Surveillance & Reconnaissance (Application) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Surveillance & Reconnaissance (Application) Percentage

Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 7: Flight Control (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Flight Control (Application) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Flight Control (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Position, Navigation & Timing (Application) Global

Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 11: Position, Navigation & Timing (Application)

Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 12: Position, Navigation & Timing (Application) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Targeting (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Targeting (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Targeting (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Casualty Evacuation (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Casualty Evacuation (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Casualty Evacuation (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Anti-Jamming Market for GPS Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States GPS Anti-Jamming Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: GPS Anti-Jamming Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: GPS Anti-Jamming Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian GPS Anti-Jamming Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: GPS Anti-Jamming Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 27: Canadian GPS Anti-Jamming Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for GPS

Anti-Jamming in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Japanese GPS Anti-Jamming Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 30: GPS Anti-Jamming Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 31: Chinese Demand for GPS Anti-Jamming in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: GPS Anti-Jamming Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 33: Chinese GPS Anti-Jamming Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Anti-Jamming Market for GPS Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: European GPS Anti-Jamming Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: GPS Anti-Jamming Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 36: European GPS Anti-Jamming Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: European GPS Anti-Jamming Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 38: GPS Anti-Jamming Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 39: European GPS Anti-Jamming Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 40: GPS Anti-Jamming Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 41: French GPS Anti-Jamming Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: French GPS Anti-Jamming Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 43: GPS Anti-Jamming Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 44: German GPS Anti-Jamming Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: GPS Anti-Jamming Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 46: Italian Demand for GPS Anti-Jamming in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: GPS Anti-Jamming Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 48: Italian GPS Anti-Jamming Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for GPS

Anti-Jamming in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: United Kingdom GPS Anti-Jamming Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: GPS Anti-Jamming Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe GPS Anti-Jamming Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 53: GPS Anti-Jamming Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Rest of Europe GPS Anti-Jamming Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: GPS Anti-Jamming Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: Asia-Pacific GPS Anti-Jamming Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific GPS Anti-Jamming Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 58: Rest of World GPS Anti-Jamming Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: GPS Anti-Jamming Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 60: Rest of World GPS Anti-Jamming Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



BAE SYSTEMS PLC

COBHAM PLC

FURUNO ELECTRIC

HARRIS CORPORATION

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

MAYFLOWER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY

NOVATEL

ROCKWELL COLLINS

THALES GROUP

THE RAYMOND CORPORATION

U-BLOX AG

BOEING COMPANY

CHEMRING GROUP PLC

COLLINS AEROSPACE

HERTZ SYSTEMS LTD SP. Z O.O.

HEXAGON AB

ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES (IAI)

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

OROLIA GROUP

RAYTHEON COMPANY, THE

FORSBERG SERVICES LTD.

INFINIDOME LTD.

NAVCOURS CO., LTD.

TALLYSMAN

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818413/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001