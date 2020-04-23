New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global GPS Anti-Jamming Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818413/?utm_source=GNW
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.7 Billion by the year 2025, Surveillance & Reconnaissance will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$104 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$104.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Surveillance & Reconnaissance will reach a market size of US$163.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$388.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818413/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Anti-Jamming Market for GPS: A Prelude
Global Competitor Market Shares
Anti-Jamming Market for GPS Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Table: Global Anti-Jamming Antenna Market: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019
Best Anti-Jam Solutions in the Market
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Surge in Adoption of GPS in Military Applications Offers
Immense Growth Opportunities
Global Military GPS-GNSS Devices Market: Revenues in US$
Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Continuous Efforts to Enhance Overall GPS Infrastructure Lay a
Strong Foundation for Market Growth
Escalating Demand for GPS-Integrated UAVs and Systems Augurs
Well for GPS Anti-Jamming Market
Global UAVs Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Year 2018,
2020, 2022 and 2024
Cost and Performance Advantages of GPS Anti-Jamming Solutions
Lead to Increasing Demand for GPS Anti-Jammers
Challenges
GPS Spoofing Attacks Threatens Anti-Jamming Market for GPS
Older GPS Receivers Incompatible With Newer Technologies:
Another Major Growth Restraint
Availability of PTAN: An Effective Substitute of GPS to Hinder
Market Growth
Innovations and Advancements
Product Overview
Anti-Jamming Market for GPS: Definition
Evolution of GPS Anti-Jamming Technology
Anti-Jamming Market for GPS by Applications
Flight Control
Surveillance & Reconnaissance
Position, Navigation & Timing
Targeting
Casualty Evacuation
Other Applications
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: GPS Anti-Jamming Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: GPS Anti-Jamming Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: GPS Anti-Jamming Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Surveillance & Reconnaissance (Application) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 5: Surveillance & Reconnaissance (Application) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Surveillance & Reconnaissance (Application) Percentage
Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 7: Flight Control (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Flight Control (Application) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Flight Control (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Position, Navigation & Timing (Application) Global
Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 11: Position, Navigation & Timing (Application)
Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 12: Position, Navigation & Timing (Application) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Targeting (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Targeting (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Targeting (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Casualty Evacuation (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Casualty Evacuation (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Casualty Evacuation (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Anti-Jamming Market for GPS Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States GPS Anti-Jamming Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: GPS Anti-Jamming Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: GPS Anti-Jamming Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian GPS Anti-Jamming Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: GPS Anti-Jamming Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 27: Canadian GPS Anti-Jamming Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for GPS
Anti-Jamming in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Japanese GPS Anti-Jamming Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 30: GPS Anti-Jamming Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Demand for GPS Anti-Jamming in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: GPS Anti-Jamming Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 33: Chinese GPS Anti-Jamming Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Anti-Jamming Market for GPS Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: European GPS Anti-Jamming Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: GPS Anti-Jamming Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 36: European GPS Anti-Jamming Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: European GPS Anti-Jamming Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 38: GPS Anti-Jamming Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 39: European GPS Anti-Jamming Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 40: GPS Anti-Jamming Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 41: French GPS Anti-Jamming Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: French GPS Anti-Jamming Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 43: GPS Anti-Jamming Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 44: German GPS Anti-Jamming Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: GPS Anti-Jamming Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 46: Italian Demand for GPS Anti-Jamming in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: GPS Anti-Jamming Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Italian GPS Anti-Jamming Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for GPS
Anti-Jamming in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: United Kingdom GPS Anti-Jamming Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 51: GPS Anti-Jamming Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe GPS Anti-Jamming Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 53: GPS Anti-Jamming Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Rest of Europe GPS Anti-Jamming Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: GPS Anti-Jamming Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: Asia-Pacific GPS Anti-Jamming Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific GPS Anti-Jamming Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 58: Rest of World GPS Anti-Jamming Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: GPS Anti-Jamming Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 60: Rest of World GPS Anti-Jamming Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BAE SYSTEMS PLC
COBHAM PLC
FURUNO ELECTRIC
HARRIS CORPORATION
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
MAYFLOWER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY
NOVATEL
ROCKWELL COLLINS
THALES GROUP
THE RAYMOND CORPORATION
U-BLOX AG
BOEING COMPANY
CHEMRING GROUP PLC
COLLINS AEROSPACE
HERTZ SYSTEMS LTD SP. Z O.O.
HEXAGON AB
ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES (IAI)
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
OROLIA GROUP
RAYTHEON COMPANY, THE
FORSBERG SERVICES LTD.
INFINIDOME LTD.
NAVCOURS CO., LTD.
TALLYSMAN
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818413/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: