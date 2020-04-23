New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Date Sugar Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Form ; End Use ; Origin ; Sales Channel, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05887384/?utm_source=GNW

Date sugar is most commonly found in natural food stores since it is less processed than regular sugars.It is produced using dried dates and adds a rich sweetness to recipes.



It is available in various forms such as granules and crystal, powdered, and syrup or liquid.High demand for sweetening agents with low glycemic index (GI) drives the growth of the date sugar market.



Low GI food is recommended for individuals with high blood glucose or diabetes mellitus.Growing demand from processed snack and cereal manufacturers also drives the growth of the market.



However, wide availability of cost-effective, yet potential, alternative sweeteners restricts the growth of date sugar market. For instance, coconut sugar, honey, fruit juices and nectars, molasses, and maple syrup are among the other natural sweeteners that can be used as a replacement for date sugar. The nutritional bars, including protein bars, snack bars, meal replacement bars, and whole food bars, are consumed as substitute for proper meal by individuals who need quick energy. The increasing number of the working population, living hectic lifestyle, is driving the demand for these nutritional bars. Also, the shift in consumer preference toward healthier diet and rise in disposable income have triggered the demand for nutrient-rich, organic food products. These factors have encouraged food and snack providers to introduce nutritional foods by amalgamating flavor and nourishment.



The North American date sugar market has been segmented on the basis of form into granules and crystals, powdered, and syrup/liquid.The powdered segment holds the largest share of the North America date sugar market.



Powdered date sugar is a finely ground and thus is more soluble in nature than granulated sugar.It is used in bakery and confectionery products; moreover, it is used in dressings and condiments, sauces, and spreads.



Increasing consumption of confectionery and bakery food products is the key factor propelling the growth of powdered date sugar.Further, granulated date sugar is sometime referred to as industrial sugar.



It is used in the food & beverages, and bakery and confectionery industries. Date sugar in this form is used in the preparation of cookies, biscuits, cakes, pastry, muffins, jams, marmalades, etc. Date sugar syrup is gaining popularity owing to its long shelf life. Moreover, its nontoxic, resistant to crystallization, anti-freezing humectant, and preservative properties are driving the demand for date sugar syrup.



Based on country, the North American date sugar market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.The US holds the largest share of the market in North America.



In the US market, the consumption of date sugar has exhibited a northward trend in the recent past.In Canada, the rise in the purchasing power of consumers, along with the increasing preference for high-quality food products is impacting the growth of the market.



Mexico is contributing to the North American date sugar market at a moderate level. Due to the rise in population and expansion in the economy, there is an increase in demand for products such as date sugar in Mexico.



A few of the players functional in the North American date sugar market are Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Date Lady, Naturalia Ingredients srl, NOW Foods, GloryBee, Barry Farm Foods, PANOS brands, Ario Co., Hain Daniels Group, and MGT Dried Fruit.



The overall North American date sugar market size has been derived in accordance to both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the date sugar market.

