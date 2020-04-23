New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Airport Sleeping Pods Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818380/?utm_source=GNW

8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$52.3 Million by the year 2025, Airport Single-Occupancy Sleeping Pods will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Airport Single-Occupancy Sleeping Pods will reach a market size of US$4.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

GoSleep

Minute Suites, LLC

napcabs GmbH

Snooze At My Space

SnoozeCube







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818380/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Airport Sleeping Pods Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Airport Sleeping Pods Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Airport Sleeping Pods Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Airport Single-Occupancy Sleeping Pods (Segment) World

Market by Region/Country in US$: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Airport Single-Occupancy Sleeping Pods (Segment)

Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:

2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Airport Shared-Occupancy Sleeping Pods (Segment)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Airport Shared-Occupancy Sleeping Pods (Segment)

Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS

2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Airport Sleeping Pods Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 7: United States Airport Sleeping Pods Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: United States Airport Sleeping Pods Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 9: Canadian Airport Sleeping Pods Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Airport Sleeping Pods Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2019 and 2025

JAPAN

Table 11: Japanese Market for Airport Sleeping Pods: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 12: Japanese Airport Sleeping Pods Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 13: Chinese Airport Sleeping Pods Market Growth Prospects

in US$ by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 14: Chinese Airport Sleeping Pods Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Airport Sleeping Pods Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 15: European Airport Sleeping Pods Market Demand Scenario

in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: European Airport Sleeping Pods Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: European Airport Sleeping Pods Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 18: European Airport Sleeping Pods Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 19: Airport Sleeping Pods Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: French Airport Sleeping Pods Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 21: Airport Sleeping Pods Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 22: German Airport Sleeping Pods Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 23: Italian Airport Sleeping Pods Market Growth Prospects

in US$ by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 24: Italian Airport Sleeping Pods Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 25: United Kingdom Market for Airport Sleeping Pods:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: United Kingdom Airport Sleeping Pods Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Airport Sleeping Pods Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 28: Rest of Europe Airport Sleeping Pods Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Airport Sleeping Pods Market in Asia-Pacific by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period

2018-2025

Table 30: Asia-Pacific Airport Sleeping Pods Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 31: Rest of World Airport Sleeping Pods Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Airport Sleeping Pods Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2019 and

2025





IV. COMPETITION



GOSLEEP

MINUTE SUITES

SNOOZE AT MY SPACE

SNOOZECUBE

NAPCABS GMBH

METRONAPS

SLEEPBOX, INC.

ZZZLEEPANDGO SRL

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818380/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001