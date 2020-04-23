New York, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Cooling water treatment chemicals Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type ; End-User Industry and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05887383/?utm_source=GNW





Cooling water treatment chemicals are used in protecting the cooling system from corrosion, controlling scale formation and fouling, and preventing harmful bacterial growth.The cooling water treatment chemicals possess excellent properties of increasing the efficiency and safety of the device.



Furthermore, it reduces the energy consumption by increasing the pace of cleaning.A few examples of cooling water treatment chemicals are polyphosphates, chromates, nitrites, surfactants, zeolites, and orthophosphate.



It is used in various industries such as power, oil & gas, steel & metal, sugar mills, and textile.



The cooling water treatment chemicals market in North America is projected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period.Factors such as rapidly growing population and urbanization, coupled with changing lifestyles, have resulted in increasing per capita power consumption.



Thus, it has fuelled the demand for electricity in North American countries, which, in turn, has increased the demand for cooling water treatment chemicals in the power industry. An expected increase in mine output and a continued emphasis on wastewater remediation will also propel the demand for cooling water treatment chemicals.



Based on type, the cooling water treatment chemicals market in North America is segmented into corrosion inhibitor, scale inhibitor, and biocide.The scale inhibitor segment held the largest share of the North American cooling water treatment chemicals market, while the corrosion inhibitor segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.



Corrosion inhibitors commonly lead to disruption of heat transfer characteristics and water flow due to a partial or complete blockage of pipes, valves, strainers, etc.Also, excessive wear of moving parts, such as pump, shaft, impeller, and mechanical seal, restricts the equipment movement.



Further, these inhibitors help protect metal components present in cooling tower water treatment systems from corrosion by neutralizing the acidity of chemicals.Corrosion inhibitors help prevent the system form fouling to ensure the safe operation of cooling systems.



The increasing use of chemicals in industries such as power, steel, mining and metallurgy, petrochemicals, oil & gas, and food & beverages is driving the growth of the market for corrosion inhibitors. .



The cooling water treatment chemicals market in North America is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.The US held the largest share of the cooling water treatment chemicals market in North America, followed by Canada.



The presence of propelling small and large-scale manufacturing companies in the region such as Accepta, Albemarle Corporation, and others are expected to drive the growth of cooling water treatment chemicals market in North America. The demand for cooling water treatment chemicals has increased in industries such as steel, mining & metallurgy, petrochemicals, oil &gas, food &beverages, and textile over the past few years.



Accepta, Albemarle Corporation, Buckman, BWA Water Additives, Chemtex Speciality Limited, DuBois Chemicals, Ecolab, Kemira Oyj, Veolia Water Technologies, and ChemTreat, Inc. are among the key players present in the cooling water treatment chemicals market in North America.



The overall cooling water treatment chemicals market size in North America has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the cooling water treatment chemicals market in North America.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the cooling water treatment chemicals market in North America.

