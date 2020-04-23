New York, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Airline A-la-carte Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818375/?utm_source=GNW

2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$146.3 Billion by the year 2025, Traditional Airlines will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4.2 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Traditional Airlines will reach a market size of US$7.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 21.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$27.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Air France KLM

American Airlines Group Inc.

Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Southwest Airlines Co.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818375/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Airline A-la-carte Services Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Airline A-la-carte Services Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Airline A-la-carte Services Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Airline A-la-carte Services Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Traditional Airlines (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Traditional Airlines (Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Traditional Airlines (Segment) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Low Cost Carriers (Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Low Cost Carriers (Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Low Cost Carriers (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Airline A-la-carte Services Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Airline A-la-carte Services Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to

2025

Table 11: Airline A-la-carte Services Market in the United

States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 12: United States Airline A-la-carte Services Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Airline A-la-carte Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Canadian Airline A-la-carte Services Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 15: Airline A-la-carte Services Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Airline A-la-carte Services:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 17: Airline A-la-carte Services Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 18: Japanese Airline A-la-carte Services Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Airline A-la-carte Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Airline A-la-carte Services Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 21: Chinese Airline A-la-carte Services Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Airline A-la-carte Services Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Airline A-la-carte Services Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Airline A-la-carte Services Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 24: European Airline A-la-carte Services Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: European Airline A-la-carte Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 26: Airline A-la-carte Services Market in Europe in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 27: European Airline A-la-carte Services Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 28: Airline A-la-carte Services Market in France by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 29: French Airline A-la-carte Services Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 30: French Airline A-la-carte Services Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 31: Airline A-la-carte Services Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: German Airline A-la-carte Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 33: German Airline A-la-carte Services Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 34: Italian Airline A-la-carte Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Airline A-la-carte Services Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 36: Italian Airline A-la-carte Services Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Airline A-la-carte

Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Airline A-la-carte Services Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: United Kingdom Airline A-la-carte Services Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 40: Spanish Airline A-la-carte Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Spanish Airline A-la-carte Services Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Airline A-la-carte Services Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 43: Russian Airline A-la-carte Services Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Airline A-la-carte Services Market in Russia by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 45: Russian Airline A-la-carte Services Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Airline A-la-carte Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 47: Airline A-la-carte Services Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 48: Rest of Europe Airline A-la-carte Services Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Airline A-la-carte Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 50: Airline A-la-carte Services Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Asia-Pacific Airline A-la-carte Services Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Airline A-la-carte Services Market in Asia-Pacific by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Airline A-la-carte Services Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Airline A-la-carte Services Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Airline A-la-carte Services Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Australian Airline A-la-carte Services Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 57: Australian Airline A-la-carte Services Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 58: Indian Airline A-la-carte Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Indian Airline A-la-carte Services Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 60: Airline A-la-carte Services Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: Airline A-la-carte Services Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: South Korean Airline A-la-carte Services Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 63: Airline A-la-carte Services Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Airline A-la-carte

Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Airline A-la-carte Services Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Airline A-la-carte Services

Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American Airline A-la-carte Services Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 68: Airline A-la-carte Services Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Latin American Airline A-la-carte Services Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 70: Latin American Airline A-la-carte Services Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 71: Airline A-la-carte Services Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Airline A-la-carte Services Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean Airline A-la-carte Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 74: Airline A-la-carte Services Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: Argentinean Airline A-la-carte Services Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 76: Airline A-la-carte Services Market in Brazil by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Brazilian Airline A-la-carte Services Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 78: Brazilian Airline A-la-carte Services Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 79: Airline A-la-carte Services Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Mexican Airline A-la-carte Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 81: Mexican Airline A-la-carte Services Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Airline A-la-carte Services

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment:

2018 to 2025

Table 83: Airline A-la-carte Services Market in Rest of Latin

America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 84: Rest of Latin America Airline A-la-carte Services

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East Airline A-la-carte Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 86: Airline A-la-carte Services Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 87: The Middle East Airline A-la-carte Services Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: The Middle East Airline A-la-carte Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: The Middle East Airline A-la-carte Services Historic

Market by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: Airline A-la-carte Services Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009,

2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Market for Airline A-la-carte Services:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Airline A-la-carte Services Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: Iranian Airline A-la-carte Services Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli Airline A-la-carte Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 95: Airline A-la-carte Services Market in Israel in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Israeli Airline A-la-carte Services Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabian Airline A-la-carte Services Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 98: Airline A-la-carte Services Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 99: Saudi Arabian Airline A-la-carte Services Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: Airline A-la-carte Services Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: United Arab Emirates Airline A-la-carte Services

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 102: Airline A-la-carte Services Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Airline A-la-carte Services Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Rest of Middle East Airline A-la-carte Services

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Middle East Airline A-la-carte Services

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 106: African Airline A-la-carte Services Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Airline A-la-carte Services Market in Africa by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 108: African Airline A-la-carte Services Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



AIR FRANCE-KLM

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818375/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001