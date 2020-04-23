New York, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Cold Plasma Equipment Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Regime ; Application ; and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05887382/?utm_source=GNW

However, adverse effects of cold plasma and lack of reimbursement policies are among the major factors hindering the growth of the market in this region.



On the other hand, growing R&D expenditure in North American countries is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth in the coming years.



Cold plasma is also called as non-thermal plasma and is used in a wide range of applications in various industries, including medical and biomedical.It is a powerful technique that is used to confer antimicrobial treatment for wounds and injuries.



The cold plasma equipment offers nonthermal treatment option in cancer therapy, dentistry, dermatology, etc.Atmospheric plasma is used to treat diabetes-induced enzyme glycation, oxidative stress, inflammation, disinfection, and scars.



The ability of cold plasma to kill drug-resistant bacteria, to avoid further infection, helps in healing chronic wounds, followed by enabling protection against further complications and related discomforts. Plasma sources used in therapeutics are typically "low-temperature" sources that are operated at atmospheric pressure. In this context, low temperature refers to temperatures similar to room temperature, usually slightly above



According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2017, ~46 million people in North America were diabetic and is likely to reach 62 million by 2045.The rise in the disease prevalence is likely to be ~35% during the forecast period.



Furthermore, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report, published recently, more than 100 million US adults are diabetic. The report states that as of 2015, 30.3 million Americans—9.4% of the US population—had diabetes. Another 84.1 million are prediabetic, a condition that, if not treated, often leads to type 2 diabetes within five years. Diabetes was the seventh leading cause of death in the US in 2015. Diabetic foot ulcers are sores that develop on the feet, and they can develop even from seemingly trivial injuries to the feet. Diabetic foot ulcers are a common cause of amputation due to diabetes. Due to a rise in the use of cold plasma to treat diabetic patients, in various treatment methodologies, it is likely to drive the growth of the cold plasma equipment market.



In 2019, the atmospheric cold plasma equipment accounted for the largest market share of the North American cold plasma equipment market.Atmospheric cold plasmas have attracted greater attention for its unique advantage in a new specialized field, plasma medicine.



Atmospheric cold plasma gives the possibly highest plasma density.It is a unique, non-thermal glow discharge plasma operating system at atmospheric pressure.



Atmospheric cold plasma, however, can also be used for the treatment of viable tissues, and thus has become a focus of medical research over the past few years.Other than therapeutic applications, atmospheric cold plasma is used for surface modification and biological decontamination.



Different types of atmospheric cold plasma devices have been developed and tested for medical research purposes. The atmospheric cold plasma became a new innovative way for many medical applications, such as disinfection, cancer treatment, root canal treatment, and wound healing. The atmospheric cold plasma equipment segment is also estimated to mark the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period owing to the increasing technological developments in the healthcare sector.



In 2019, the wound healing segment held the most significant market share of the cold plasma equipment market, by application.This segment is anticipated to continue to hold a considerable portion of the market by 2027 owing to patients suffering from chronic, non-healing wounds.



The segment is also anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period.

A few significant secondary sources for cold plasma equipment included in the report are World Health Organization (WHO), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

