8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$141.7 Million by the year 2025, Narrow Body Aircraft will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 16.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$9.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$11.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Narrow Body Aircraft will reach a market size of US$12.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$43.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Aircraft Interface Device (AID): An Introductory Prelude
Robust Growth on the Cards for AID Market
Prevailing Scenario in the World Aircraft Industry Strongly
Suggests High-Growth Opportunities
Ongoing Expansion in Commercial Airline Fleet Size Points
Towards Strong Demand
Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Instigates the Need for New
Aircraft
Progressive Momentum in Business Jet Segment Amplifies
Opportunities
Rising Demand for Military Aircraft Amid Mounting Geopolitical
Risks and Increasing Global Military Spending Bodes Well
Surging Orders for Sophisticated Fighter Aircraft and UAVs
Global Competitor Market Shares
Aircraft Interface Device Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Northbound Trajectory in Aircraft Health Monitoring (AHM)
Vertical Generates Parallel Opportunities to AID Solutions
Critical Importance of Flight Data Monitoring & Management
Widens AID?s Use Case
AID Market Senses High Growth Opportunities by Dint of Growing
Role of Electronic Flight Bags (EFBs) in Modern Aircraft
EFB with Real-Time Reporting Capabilities Set to Amplify
Deployments: Select Recent Developments in Real-Time EFB
Vertical
Pacelab FPO EFB from PACE to Provide Real-Time Flight
Optimisation Updates
SITAONAIR?s EFB App to Deliver Real-Time Weather on SB-S
Latest FAA Guidelines Further Widen the Role of EFBs
Steady Growth Forecasts for EFBs
Rising Investments on In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity
(IFEC) Accelerate AID Deployments
Rise of High-Speed Communication Networks in Modern Aircraft
Telecom Companies & Aerospace IT Vendors Come Together to
Deliver Advanced Connectivity Solutions: A Review of Select
Best-in-Class Aircraft Communication Platforms
Panasonic NEXT Online Offers High-Performance Connectivity in
Passenger, Crew & Flight Deck Applications
European Aviation Network: High-Quality Pan-Europe Broadband
Service from Inmarsat and Deutsche Telekom
Inmarsat?s SB-S Secure IP Connection for Operations and Safety
Communications
GX Aviation?s Uninterrupted High-Speed Wi-Fi Service Powered by
Global Xpress Satellite Network
Inmarsat?s Classic Aero Communications Service for Reliable
Cockpit Safety
Sustained Emphasis on Aircraft eEnablement Sets the Tone for
Aggressive Uptake of AID
Emergence of Reliable New Technologies Accelerates Evolution of
Connected Aircraft
AID Poised to Gain from Sustained Focus on Aviation Automation
Higher Rewards than Potential Risks Steer Momentum in
Automation Drive
Cockpit Remains the Primary Focus Area in Aircraft Automation
Strategies
Progressive Trend in Avionics Sector Underscores Expansion in
AID Market
Healthy Trajectory in MRO Services Domain Boosts Market Prospects
Evolving Role of Predictive Maintenance & Predictive Analytics:
A Business Case
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Aircraft Interface Device Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Aircraft Interface Device Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Narrow Body Aircraft (Aircraft Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Narrow Body Aircraft (Aircraft Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Wide Body Aircraft (Aircraft Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Wide Body Aircraft (Aircraft Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Very Large Aircraft (Aircraft Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Very Large Aircraft (Aircraft Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Other Aircraft Types (Aircraft Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Other Aircraft Types (Aircraft Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Aircraft Interface Device Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 11: United States Aircraft Interface Device Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Aircraft Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: United States Aircraft Interface Device Market Share
Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Aircraft Interface Device Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Aircraft Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Aircraft Interface Device Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Aircraft Type for 2019
and 2025
JAPAN
Table 15: Japanese Market for Aircraft Interface Device: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Aircraft Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 16: Japanese Aircraft Interface Device Market Share
Analysis by Aircraft Type: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 17: Chinese Aircraft Interface Device Market Growth
Prospects in US$ by Aircraft Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 18: Chinese Aircraft Interface Device Market by Aircraft
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Aircraft Interface Device Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: European Aircraft Interface Device Market Demand
Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: European Aircraft Interface Device Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: European Aircraft Interface Device Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Aircraft Type: 2018-2025
Table 22: European Aircraft Interface Device Market Share
Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 23: Aircraft Interface Device Market in France by
Aircraft Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period
2018-2025
Table 24: French Aircraft Interface Device Market Share
Analysis by Aircraft Type: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 25: Aircraft Interface Device Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Aircraft Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: German Aircraft Interface Device Market Share
Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 27: Italian Aircraft Interface Device Market Growth
Prospects in US$ by Aircraft Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 28: Italian Aircraft Interface Device Market by Aircraft
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 29: United Kingdom Market for Aircraft Interface Device:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Aircraft Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 30: United Kingdom Aircraft Interface Device Market Share
Analysis by Aircraft Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 31: Rest of Europe Aircraft Interface Device Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Aircraft Type: 2018-2025
Table 32: Rest of Europe Aircraft Interface Device Market Share
Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 33: Aircraft Interface Device Market in Asia-Pacific by
Aircraft Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period
2018-2025
Table 34: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Interface Device Market Share
Analysis by Aircraft Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 35: Rest of World Aircraft Interface Device Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Aircraft Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 36: Aircraft Interface Device Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Aircraft Type for 2019
and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ARCONICS
ASTRONICS CORPORATION
ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
TELEDYNE CONTROLS LLC.
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
