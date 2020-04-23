New York, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Interface Device Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818360/?utm_source=GNW

8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$141.7 Million by the year 2025, Narrow Body Aircraft will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 16.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$9.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$11.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Narrow Body Aircraft will reach a market size of US$12.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$43.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Arconics Corp.

Astronics Corporation

Esterline Technologies Corporation

Teledyne Controls LLC

United Technologies Corporation (UTC)







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818360/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Aircraft Interface Device (AID): An Introductory Prelude

Robust Growth on the Cards for AID Market

Prevailing Scenario in the World Aircraft Industry Strongly

Suggests High-Growth Opportunities

Ongoing Expansion in Commercial Airline Fleet Size Points

Towards Strong Demand

Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Instigates the Need for New

Aircraft

Progressive Momentum in Business Jet Segment Amplifies

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Military Aircraft Amid Mounting Geopolitical

Risks and Increasing Global Military Spending Bodes Well

Surging Orders for Sophisticated Fighter Aircraft and UAVs

Global Competitor Market Shares

Aircraft Interface Device Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Northbound Trajectory in Aircraft Health Monitoring (AHM)

Vertical Generates Parallel Opportunities to AID Solutions

Critical Importance of Flight Data Monitoring & Management

Widens AID?s Use Case

AID Market Senses High Growth Opportunities by Dint of Growing

Role of Electronic Flight Bags (EFBs) in Modern Aircraft

EFB with Real-Time Reporting Capabilities Set to Amplify

Deployments: Select Recent Developments in Real-Time EFB

Vertical

Pacelab FPO EFB from PACE to Provide Real-Time Flight

Optimisation Updates

SITAONAIR?s EFB App to Deliver Real-Time Weather on SB-S

Latest FAA Guidelines Further Widen the Role of EFBs

Steady Growth Forecasts for EFBs

Rising Investments on In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity

(IFEC) Accelerate AID Deployments

Rise of High-Speed Communication Networks in Modern Aircraft

Telecom Companies & Aerospace IT Vendors Come Together to

Deliver Advanced Connectivity Solutions: A Review of Select

Best-in-Class Aircraft Communication Platforms

Panasonic NEXT Online Offers High-Performance Connectivity in

Passenger, Crew & Flight Deck Applications

European Aviation Network: High-Quality Pan-Europe Broadband

Service from Inmarsat and Deutsche Telekom

Inmarsat?s SB-S Secure IP Connection for Operations and Safety

Communications

GX Aviation?s Uninterrupted High-Speed Wi-Fi Service Powered by

Global Xpress Satellite Network

Inmarsat?s Classic Aero Communications Service for Reliable

Cockpit Safety

Sustained Emphasis on Aircraft eEnablement Sets the Tone for

Aggressive Uptake of AID

Emergence of Reliable New Technologies Accelerates Evolution of

Connected Aircraft

AID Poised to Gain from Sustained Focus on Aviation Automation

Higher Rewards than Potential Risks Steer Momentum in

Automation Drive

Cockpit Remains the Primary Focus Area in Aircraft Automation

Strategies

Progressive Trend in Avionics Sector Underscores Expansion in

AID Market

Healthy Trajectory in MRO Services Domain Boosts Market Prospects

Evolving Role of Predictive Maintenance & Predictive Analytics:

A Business Case





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Aircraft Interface Device Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Aircraft Interface Device Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Narrow Body Aircraft (Aircraft Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Narrow Body Aircraft (Aircraft Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Wide Body Aircraft (Aircraft Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Wide Body Aircraft (Aircraft Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Very Large Aircraft (Aircraft Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Very Large Aircraft (Aircraft Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Other Aircraft Types (Aircraft Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Other Aircraft Types (Aircraft Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Aircraft Interface Device Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 11: United States Aircraft Interface Device Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Aircraft Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: United States Aircraft Interface Device Market Share

Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Aircraft Interface Device Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ by Aircraft Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Aircraft Interface Device Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Aircraft Type for 2019

and 2025

JAPAN

Table 15: Japanese Market for Aircraft Interface Device: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Aircraft Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 16: Japanese Aircraft Interface Device Market Share

Analysis by Aircraft Type: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 17: Chinese Aircraft Interface Device Market Growth

Prospects in US$ by Aircraft Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 18: Chinese Aircraft Interface Device Market by Aircraft

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Aircraft Interface Device Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: European Aircraft Interface Device Market Demand

Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 20: European Aircraft Interface Device Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: European Aircraft Interface Device Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ by Aircraft Type: 2018-2025

Table 22: European Aircraft Interface Device Market Share

Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 23: Aircraft Interface Device Market in France by

Aircraft Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period

2018-2025

Table 24: French Aircraft Interface Device Market Share

Analysis by Aircraft Type: 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 25: Aircraft Interface Device Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Aircraft Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: German Aircraft Interface Device Market Share

Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 27: Italian Aircraft Interface Device Market Growth

Prospects in US$ by Aircraft Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 28: Italian Aircraft Interface Device Market by Aircraft

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 29: United Kingdom Market for Aircraft Interface Device:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Aircraft Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 30: United Kingdom Aircraft Interface Device Market Share

Analysis by Aircraft Type: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 31: Rest of Europe Aircraft Interface Device Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Aircraft Type: 2018-2025

Table 32: Rest of Europe Aircraft Interface Device Market Share

Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 33: Aircraft Interface Device Market in Asia-Pacific by

Aircraft Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period

2018-2025

Table 34: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Interface Device Market Share

Analysis by Aircraft Type: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 35: Rest of World Aircraft Interface Device Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Aircraft Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 36: Aircraft Interface Device Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Aircraft Type for 2019

and 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ARCONICS

ASTRONICS CORPORATION

ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

TELEDYNE CONTROLS LLC.

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818360/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001