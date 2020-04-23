New York, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Clear Aligners Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type ; Distribution Channels ; Age, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05887381/?utm_source=GNW



The market growth is primarily ascribed to the growing prevalence of dental problems, rising incidence of malocclusions in children, and increase in demand for dental cosmetic procedures.The high cost of clear aligners is a major factor limiting the growth of the market.



On the other hand, rising trend of dental tourism in emerging nations is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the North American clear aligners market in the coming years.

The clear aligners are transparent braces that are generally removable.They are mostly a favored option of adults and teenagers who are less likely to wear visible metal braces.



Dental and oral conditions, including dental caries and periodontal diseases, affect people at least once in their lifetime.Toothache causes discomfort, pain, and disfigurement.



As per the Global Burden of Diseases Study in 2016, oral diseases have affected ~3.58 billion people across the world. Periodontal disease, which results in tooth loss, was the 11th most prevalent dental condition around the globe.

The prevalence of dental and oral conditions, such as crooked teeth, overbites, underbites, crossbites, spaces between teeth, teeth overcrowding, and temporomandibular disorders (TMD), is rising across the region.According to the Canadian Association of Orthodontists data, more than 4 million people in Canada and the US are engaged in taking treatment from orthodontists.



Also, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, ~31.6% population in the US had untreated dental caries during 2013–2016.

According to a study published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) 2019, Africa reports the highest prevalence of Class I (90%) malocclusion. However, the prevalence of Class II malocclusions (7.5%) was lowest. The maximum incidence of Class II, Class III, and open bite malocclusions was stated in Europe (31.95%), Asia (5.76%), and Africa (8.3%), respectively. Moreover, the deep bite was considerably higher in Europe (37.4%) as compared to other regions.

Based on type, the polyurethane plastic segment accounted for the largest share of the North American clear aligners market in 2019.The growth of the market for the diagnosis segment is ascribed to the rising cases of malocclusion in children in the region.



The market for the polyurethane plastic segment is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, and the projected growth can be attributed to the technological developments in polyurethane plastic and its high acceptance by dentists; moreover, the aligners made of this material provide discreet look and comfort to users.

A few of the prominent secondary sources referred to for preparing the clear aligners market report are World Health Organization (WHO), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Dental Surgery Association, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

