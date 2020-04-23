New York, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Choline Chloride Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by End-Use Industry, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05887380/?utm_source=GNW



Choline chloride is largely used as an additive in animal feed to enhance the growth of animal.Choline chloride has also found a profound place in the oil and gas industry, where it is used as a clay stabilizer.



Choline chloride is soluble in water as well as in alcohol and consists of deliquescent white crystals of neutral pH that makes it compatible to be consumed in the powdered or liquid form. The multiple application of choline chloride is expected to create a significant opportunity for choline chloride market across the world.



Based on product, the North American choline chloride market is segmented into feed industry, human nutrition, oil and gas industry, and others.The feed industry segment holds the largest share in the North American choline chloride market.



Choline chloride is used in animal and aqua feed products, owing to its high nutritional profile and benefits associated with building structural cells in the animals.Choline is induced in the vitamin B group that principally occurs as a methyl group donator.



These labile methyl groups are essential for the formation of vital body substances such as adrenaline and creatine, in metabolic reactions, and fat conversions. Moreover, rapid growth in the feed industry across North America is fuelling the growth of the choline chloride market.



Based on country, the North American choline chloride market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.The US dominates the North American choline chloride market, which is followed by Canada.



The increase in demand for animal food additive products in the US has positively impacted the growth of choline chloride market in the region. Further, the growing awareness among consumers related to health benefits of choline chloride coupled with rise in purchasing capacity of population to spend on products for good health are boosting the demand for choline chloride in the region.



BASF SE, Balaji Amines Ltd., Balchem Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, NB Group Co., Ltd., and Pestell Minerals & Ingredients Inc. are among the key players present in the North American choline chloride market.



The overall North America choline chloride market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with extensive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North American choline chloride market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate and analyze the data. The participants who take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specialized in choline chloride.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05887380/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001