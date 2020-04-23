PISCATAWAY, N.J., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhaga Book 20 defines a smart interface between an indoor LED luminaire and a sensing/communication module. The module connects to the LED driver, and typically provides sensory inputs or enables communication between network components.

Book 20 brings together complementary specifications from the Zhaga Consortium and the D4i specifications from the Digital Illumination Interface Alliance (DiiA).

Zhaga Book 20 eases invest decisions for end-users, as luminaires can be adapted when needed with modules for different functions, like air quality sensing, presence detection or light levels controlling. The specification provides benefits to luminaire makers, when certified modules from multiple suppliers providing a wide range of different functions are available and it helps installers, as a certification on the interoperability of components exists.

The new Zhaga-D4i certification is available for LED luminaires and LED control gear fulfilling the D4i requirements. Luminaires can now be certified by Dekra and Intertek , as the Zhaga accredited test centres.

Zhaga-D4i certification of sensors and/or communication modules will become available later in 2020.

More information on the Zhaga-D4i certification program is available in an article in the LED Professional Review . Zhaga Book 20 is available to Zhaga’s Regular and Associate members.

For further information, please contact Axel Baschnagel, Marketing Communications, marcom@zhagastandard.org

About Zhaga

Zhaga is a global association of lighting companies that is standardizing interfaces of components of LED luminaires, including LED light engines, LED modules, LED arrays, holders, electronic control gear (LED drivers), connectors and sensor and/or wireless communication modules. This helps to streamline the LED lighting supply chain, and to simplify LED luminaire design and manufacturing. Zhaga continues to develop specifications based on the inter-related themes of interoperable components, smart and connected lighting, and serviceable luminaires. For more information, visit www.zhagastandard.org .

