BIC FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS1
Difficult start to the year due to continued market headwinds, worsened by the COVID-19 outbreak
Clichy, France, April 23rd, 2020 -
|in million euros
| Q1 2019
|Q1 2020
|Group Net Sales
|415.4
|357.0
|Change as reported
|0.0%
|(14.1)%
|Change on a comparative basis
|(2.0)%
|(13.8)%
|Normalized Income From Operations2
|54.6
|25.3
|Normalized IFO margin
|13.1%
|7.1%
|Net Income Group Share
|39.3
|25.0
|EPS (in euros)
|0.87
|0.56
|Net Cash Position
|135.0
|143.2
“The Covid-19 pandemic crisis is affecting our professional and personal lives. We are collectively responsible for limiting the spread of the virus and supporting our communities. Over the past few weeks, my utmost priority has been the health and safety of our stakeholders, and particularly our team members.
BIC colleagues in production facilities and warehouses, commercial, and support function teams are working relentlessly to serve our customers and ensure BIC® products are available in stores around the world. I thank them all for their courage and commitment. In the coming months, ensuring access to affordable and reliable daily essential products such as Writing Instruments, Lighters, and Shavers will be key to accompany consumers, notably the most vulnerable.
As we are faced with uncharted challenges, I am convinced BIC has the experience, the ingenuity, and the agility to weather current hurdles. In addition to our integrated business model and sound financial situation, the resolute execution of our transformation plan will allow us to emerge stronger from this crisis.”
Gonzalve Bich, Chief Executive Officer
Q1 2020 OPERATIONAL TRENDS AND COVID-19 EPIDEMIC IMPACT
|in million euros
| Q1 2019
|Q1 2020
|% As reported
|% On a Comparative basis
|Group
|415.4
|357.0
|(14.1)%
|(13.8)%
|Europe
|122.8
|119.1
|(3.0)%
|(3.0)%
|North America
|161.8
|140.4
|(13.2)%
|(15.6)%
|Latin America
|78.9
|54.6
|(30.8)%
|(26.4)%
|Middle East and Africa
|22.2
|20.1
|(9.8)%
|(13.5)%
|Asia and Oceania (including India)
|29.7
|22.8
|(23.1)%
|(19.5)%
Q1 2020 Net Sales decreased by 14.1% as reported and 13.8% on a comparative basis. The unfavorable impact of currency fluctuations of -0.4 points was mainly due to the decrease of BRL partly offset by the strong U.S. dollar against the euro3.
Consumers are shopping less, and focusing their purchases on necessary supplies, shifting the Modern Mass Market channels to prioritize food and hygiene products. In both developed and developing countries, Traditional and Convenience stores are closed or are suffering from a significant drop in in-store traffic.
The estimated impact of COVID-19 was between –2 to -3 points on Q1 Group Net Sales performance on a
comparative basis.
Among BIC’s categories, Stationery has been the most affected due to school closures in many countries, and superstores and office suppliers are heavily impacted by remote working. Despite positive impacts from stockpiling and pantry-loading in the beginnings of the outbreak, Lighters, and Shavers trends have slowed down as consumption patterns shifted rapidly towards fundamental products.
At the end of March eight BIC factories4 had halted operations to comply with local government guidelines. In our other facilities, all the necessary measures are being taken to protect team members. To date, approximately 90% of the total manufacturing capacities are operational. Our centralized procurement team has implemented a mitigation plan to secure raw materials sourcing. Supply chain disruptions are currently limited to freight delays and inefficiencies due to border closures in Europe, Latin America, and Africa.
The Group is working closely with all its business partners to mitigate the situation and minimize the long-term operational and financial impact of the epidemic. Several actions have already been implemented and will be completed in the coming weeks as the situation evolves:
At the end of March 2020, the Net Cash position stood at 143.2 million euros. An in-depth review of our financing capacities has been performed. All counterparts maintained or increased their support, and BIC is working on setting up additional lines of credit with its primary banking partners to strengthen its post-crisis financing capacity.
The Group suspended its Full Year 2020 outlook on March 23rd, 2020, and the Board of Directors decided to halt the share buyback program and reduce the dividend by 29% to 2.45 euros on March 27th.
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS AND NORMALIZED INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
|in million euros
| Q1 2019
|Q1 2020
|Net Sales
|415.4
|357.0
|Gross Profit
|211.3
|182.4
|Gross Profit margin
|50.9%
|51.1%
|Income From Operations
|54.6
|23.0
|IFO margin
|13.1%
|6.4%
|Non-recurring items
|-
|2.3
|Normalized IFO
|54.6
|25.3
|Normalized IFO margin
|13.1%
|7.1%
Q1 2020 non-recurring items included 2.3 million euros of restructuring costs.
The stabilization of Q1 Gross Profit margin was driven by favorable forex and a decrease in Raw Materials costs, partially offset by negative fixed costs absorption and an increase in Brand Support above Net Sales. Q1 2020 Normalized IFO margin was impacted by the increase in OPEX and other expenses, resulting from the sharp decline in Net Sales and the costs of the implementation of the new organization.
| Key components of the change in Normalized IFO margin
(in points)
| Q1 2019
vs. Q1 2018
| Q1 2020
vs. Q1 2019
|·Change in Gross Profit
|(2.9)
|+0.2
|·Brand Support
|(1.4)
|(0.2)
|·OPEX and other expenses
|+0.7
|(6.0)
|Total change in Normalized IFO margin
|(3.6)
|(6.0)
NET INCOME AND EPS
|in million euros
|Q1 2019
|Q1 2020
|IFO
|54.6
|23.0
|Finance revenue/costs
|0.8
|11.8
|Income before Tax
|55.4
|34.8
|Effective tax rate
|29.0%
|28.0%
|Net Income Group share
|39.3
|25.0
|Normalized Net Income Group Share5
|40.1
|26.9
|Normalized EPS Group Share (in euros)
|0.89
|0.60
|EPS Group Share (in euros)
|0.87
|0.56
Q1 2020 finance revenue increase was explained by 2020 higher favorable impact of the fair value adjustments to financial assets denominated in USD (versus BRL and MXN).
NET CASH POSITION
| CHANGE IN NET CASH POSITION
in million euros
|2019
| 2020
|Net Cash position (beginning of period – December)
|161.5
|146.9
|Net cash from operating activities
|+30.2
|+34.9
|·Of which operating cash flow
|+62.9
|+22.7
|·Of which change in working capital and others
|(32.7)
|+12.3
|CAPEX
|(20.1)
|(15.9)
|Share buyback program
|(33.1)
|(7.4)
|Net cash from the liquidity contract
|(0.3)
|(0.4)
|Haco Industries Ltd acquisition
|(1.8)
|(2.7)
|Other items
|(1.4)
|(12.2)
|Net Cash position (end of period – March)
|135.0
|143.2
At the end of March 2020, the Group’s Net Cash position stood at 143.2 million euros. CAPEX and share buybacks negatively impacted Net Cash position.
SHAREHOLDERS’ REMUNERATION
OPERATIONAL TRENDS BY CATEGORY
STATIONERY
|in million euros
| Q1 2019
Restated for unallocated costs
|Q1 2020
|Net Sales
|148.3
|126.9
|Change as reported vs. prior year
|(2.3)%
|(14.4)%
|Change on a comparative basis vs. prior year
|(5.8)%
|(14.8)%
|Normalized Income From Operations
|6.4
|0.8
|Normalized IFO margin
|4.3%
|0.7%
|Income From Operations
|6.4
|0.8
|Income From Operations Margin
|4.3%
|0.6%
|By Geography
| Market Trends
(in value)
| BIC Q1 2020 Net Sales evolution
(on a comparative basis)
|Europe
|-0.2% (YTD February GfK EU7)
|Decreased low-single digit
|North America
|-4.0% (YTD March NPD U.S.)
|Decreased low double-digit
|Latin America
|-
|Decreased double-digit
|Middle East & Africa
|-
|Decreased low double-digit
|Asia and Oceania (including India)
|-
|Decreased double-digit
Q1 2020 Stationery Normalized IFO margin was 0.7% compared to 4.3% in 2019. The increase in Gross Profit margin due to positive impacts from forex and Raw Material costs was more than offset by higher Brand Support, the decrease in Net Sales, and the increase in OPEX due to the costs of the new organization.
LIGHTERS
|in million euros
| Q1 2019
Restated for unallocated costs
|Q1 2020
|Net Sales
|149.7
|121.0
|Change as reported vs. prior year
|-2.0%
|(19.2)%
|Change on a comparative basis vs. prior year
|-5.5%
|(18.7)%
|Normalized Income From Operations
|51.1
|34.7
|Normalized IFO margin
|34.2%
|28.7%
|Income From Operations
|51.1
|34.5
|Income From Operations Margin
|34.2%
|28.5%
|By Geography
| Market Trends
(in value)
| BIC Q1 2020 Net Sales evolution
(on a comparative basis)
|Europe
|-
|Decreased mid-single digit
|North America
|-6.5% (YTD March for U.S. IRI)
|Decreased double-digit
|Latin America
|-
|Decreased double-digit
|Middle East & Africa
|-
|Decreased mid-single-digit
|Asia & Oceania (including India)
|-
|Flat
Q1 2020 Normalized IFO margin for Lighters was 28.7% compared to 34.2% in 2019, impacted by the sharp decline in Net Sales, and the increase in OPEX due to the implementation of the new organization. This was only partially offset by lower Brand Support compared to the same period last year.
SHAVERS
|in million euros
| Q1 2019
Restated for unallocated costs
|Q1 2020
|Net Sales
|109.0
|102.0
|Change as reported vs. prior year
|+12.4%
|(6.4)%
|Change on a comparative basis vs. prior year
|+10.0%
|(5.9)%
|Normalized Income From Operations
|11.0
|7.7
|Normalized IFO margin
|10.1%
|7.5%
|Income From Operations
|11.0
|7.5
|Income From Operations Margin
|10.1%
|7.3%
|By Geography
| Market Trends
(in value)
| BIC Q1 2020 Net Sales evolution
(on a comparative basis)
|Europe
|-0.2% (YTD February Nielsen)
|Increased low-single digit
|North America
|-1.2% (YTD March IRI for U.S.)
|Decreased mid-single digit
|Latin America
|-
|Decreased low double-digit
|Middle East & Africa
|-
|Decreased low double-digit
|Asia & Oceania (including India)
|-
|Decreased low double-digit
Q1 2020 Normalized IFO margin for Shavers was 7.5% compared to 10.1% in 2019, impacted by an increase in Brand Support investments, the decline in Net Sales, and the costs of the new organization.
OTHER PRODUCTS
|in million euros
| Q1 2019
Restated for unallocated costs
|Q1 2020
|Net Sales
|8.3
|7.0
|Change as reported
|(40.0)%
|(15.7)%
|Change on a comparative basis
|(5.4)%
|(15.2)%
|Normalized Income From Operations
|(1.3)
|(0.9)
|Income From Operations
|(1.3)
|(0.9)
UNALLOCATED COSTS
|in million euros
| Q1 2019
|Q1 2020
|Normalized Income From Operations
|(12.6)
|(17.0)
|Income From Operations
|(12.6)
|(18.8)
Q1 2020 unallocated costs relates to Corporate headquarters costs and restructuring costs. The decrease in Normalized Income From Operations is due to the costs of the implementation of the new organization.
APPENDIX
| NET SALES BY CATEGORY
in million euros
| Q1 2019
|Q1 2020
|Change as reported
| F.X. impact12
(in pts)
| Change in Perimeter13
(in pts)
| Argentina impact14
(in pts)
| Change on a Comparative
basis
|Group
|415.4
|357.0
|(14.1)%
|(0.4)
|+0.1
|0.0
|(13.8)%
|Stationery
|148.3
|126.9
|(14.4)%
|(0.2)
|+0.6
|0.0
|(14.8)%
|Lighters
|149.7
|121.0
|(19.2)%
|(0.2)
|(0.3)
|0.0
|(18.7)%
|Shavers
|109.0
|102.0
|(6.4)%
|(0.6)
|(0.1)
|+0.2
|(5.9)%
|Other Products
|8.3
|7.0
|(15.7)%
|(0.4)
|(0.1)
|0.0
|(15.2)%
| IMPACT OF CHANGE IN PERIMETER AND CURRENCY FLUCTUATIONS ON NET SALES (EXCLUDES ARS)
(in %)
| Q1 2019
|Q1 2020
|Perimeter
|(0.4)
|+0.1
|Currencies
|+2.6
|(0.4)
|Of which USD
|+3.0
|+0.9
|Of which BRL
|(0.5)
|(1.0)
|Of which MXN
|+0.3
|(0.1)
|Of which AUD
|-
|(0.1)
|Of which ZAR
|(0.1)
|(0.1)
|Of which RUB and UAH
|(0.1)
|+0.1
| INCOME FROM OPERATIONS BY CATEGORY
in million euros
| Q1 2019 Income From Operations
(restated for unallocated costs)
| Q1 2020 Income From Operations
| Q1 2019 Normalized Income From Operations
(restated for unallocated costs)
|Q1 2020 Normalized Income From Operations
|Group
|54.6
|23.0
|54.6
|25.3
|Margin
|13.1%
|6.4%
|13.1%
|7.1%
|Stationery
|6.4
|0.8
|6.4
|0.8
|Margin
|4.3%
|0.6%
|4.3%
|0.7%
|Lighters
|51.1
|34.5
|51.1
|34.7
|Margin
|34.2%
|28.5%
|34.2%
|28.7%
|Shavers
|11.0
|7.5
|11.0
|7.7
|Margin
|10.1%
|7.3%
|10.1%
|7.5%
|Other Products
|(1.3)
|(0.9)
|(1.3)
|(0.9)
|Unallocated costs
|(12.6)
|(18.8)
|(12.6)
|(17.0)
| CONDENSED PROFIT AND LOSS
in million euros
|Q1 2019
|Q1 2020
|As reported
|Comparative basis
|Net Sales
|415.4
|357.0
|(14.1)%
|(13.8)%
|Cost of goods
|204.1
|174.6
|Gross profit
|211.3
|182.4
|Administrative & other operating expenses
|156.7
|159.4
|Income from Operations
|54.6
|23.0
|Finance revenue/costs
|0.8
|11.8
|Income before tax
|55.4
|34.8
|Income tax expense
|(16.1)
|(9.7)
|Net Income Group Share
|39.3
|25.0
|Earnings per Share Group Share (in euros)
|0.87
|0.56
|Average number of shares outstanding (net of treasury shares)
|45,222,669
|44,967,372
| CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET
in million euros
| March 31, 2019
|March 31, 2020
|ASSETS
|Non-current assets
|1,159.9
|1,120.5
|Current assets
|1,242.3
|1,295.0
|·Of which Cash and cash equivalents
|160.5
|268.3
|TOTAL ASSETS
|2,402.1
|2,415.5
|LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Shareholders’ equity
|1,643.0
|1,547.5
|Non-current liabilities
|297.0
|283.2
|Current liabilities
|462.1
|584.8
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|2,402.1
|2,415,5
RECONCILIATION WITH ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES
| NORMALIZED IFO RECONCILIATION
in million euros
|Q1 2019
|Q1 2020
|Income from Operations
|54.6
|23.0
|Restructuring costs (Transformation plan)
|-
|2.3
|Normalized IFO
|54.6
|25.3
| NORMALIZED EPS RECONCILATION
(in euros)
|Q1 2019
| Q1 2020
|EPS
|0.87
|0.56
|Restructuring costs (Transformation plan)
|-
|0.03
|Argentina hyperinflationary accounting (IAS29)
|0.02
|0.01
|Normalized EPS
|0.89
|0.60
SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM
|Share buy-back program – Societe BIC
| Number of shares
acquired
|Average weighted price (in €)
| Amount
(in M€)
|February 2020
|48,818
|56.53
|2.8
|March 2020
|87,565
|52.44
|4.6
|Total
|136,383
|53.90
|7.4
CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS
As of March 31, 2020, the total number of issued shares of SOCIÉTÉ BIC was 45,532,240 shares, representing:
Total number of treasury shares held at the end of March 2020: 579,994.
GLOSSARY
SOCIETE BIC consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2020, were approved by the Board of Directors on April 22, 2020. A presentation related to this announcement is also available on the BIC website (at www.bicworld.com).
This document contains forward-looking statements. Although BIC believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. A description of the risks borne by BIC appears in the section, “Risks Management” in BIC’s 2019 Universal Registration Document filed with the French financial markets authority (AMF) on March 31, 2020.
ABOUT BIC
BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as Cello®, Conté®, BIC FlexTM, Lucky Stationery, Made For YOUTM, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out® and more. In 2019, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.4 million euros. The Company is listed on “Euronext Paris,” is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bicworld.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.
Formats available: