Also, growing R&D expenditure on cancer research is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. In addition, technological advancements in the pharmaceuticals industry and extensive developments in drug discovery are likely to stimulate the growth of cell expansion market in North America during the forecast period.

Cell expansion is the large-scale artificial production of daughter cells from a single cell, and the process is carried out to support the medical research. It plays a critical role in exploring a wider range of benefits and applications of fully differentiated stem cell cultures for their use in therapeutics, drug screening, or advanced research.

R&D is a significant part of a majority of pharmaceutical and biotech companies; they focus on R&D to come up with new molecules with the most significant medical and commercial potential for various therapeutic applications.The companies invest big amounts in these activities to deliver innovative, high-quality products to the market.



Moreover, as per the report of Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), the R&D expense of biopharmaceutical companies surged from US$ 49.6 billion in 2012 to US$ 58.8 billion in 2015. Several government organizations are working on enhancing the detection methods and treatment procedures of cancer in the region. The National Cancer Institute (NCI) spends on various categories of the treatment, including specific cancer sites, cancer types, and cancer-related diseases, as well as types of NCI research mechanisms. The NCI allocated the funds of ~US$ 208.4 million for cell expansion research in 2017 from their total budget of US$ 5,636.4 million in that year for cancer research studies. Therefore, the growing R&D expenditure on cancer research by these companies is expected to provide them with opportunities for business expansion.

The North American cell expansion market has been segmented on the basis of cell type into human cells and animal cells.The human cells segment held a larger share of the market in 2018, and it is also projected to register a higher CAGR in it during the forecast period.



Rise in research activities for the treatment of cancer is expected to offer considerable growth opportunities for the human cell expansion market players.

