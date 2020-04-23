New York, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Commerce Platform Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800067/?utm_source=GNW
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$11.5 Billion by the year 2025, Business-to-Consumer (B2C) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 16.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$420.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$513.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Business-to-Consumer (B2C) will reach a market size of US$829.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
E-Commerce: A Prelude
Digital Commerce Platform: A Prelude
Global Competitor Market Shares
Digital Commerce Platform Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Digital Commerce Market Trends
Digital Commerce Challenges
Digital Commerce Market Statistics
Regional Market Share
US Market Share and Analysis
World Market Share and Analysis
Regional E-Commerce Software Platforms Market Share
Ecommerce Platforms Market Analysis
Top E-Commerce Platforms
E-Commerce Trends
E-Commerce Challenges
Ecommerce Statistics
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
APTTUS CORPORATION
DEMANDWARE
DIGITAL RIVER
ELASTIC PATH SOFTWARE
MAGENTO
ORACLE NETSUITE
SALESFORCE.COM
V. CURATED RESEARCH
