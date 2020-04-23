Oslo, Norway, 23 April 2020

Vistin Pharma ASA (Vistin Pharma, OSE: VISTIN) today announces the financial results for the first quarter of 2020, with a 45% increase in revenue and a record quarterly result of 14.2 million for the pharmaceutical business.

As previously announced all oil derivate positions in the Energy trading business was closed on the 30th of March. The net financial loss in Q1 from closing the portfolio was approx. NOK 166 million.

The revenues for the first quarter 2020 ended at NOK 61.4 million (Q1 2019: NOK 42.2 million).

The net loss for the period ended at NOK 130.8 million (2.0), which included the loss of closing the oil derivative portfolio.

Vistin Pharma had cash of NOK 316.8 million (299.6) as of 31 March 2020. Settlement for oil derivatives was not completed before April (Q2). The settlement will decrease the above cash balance with approx. NOK 179M.

Based on the closing and final settlement of the oil derivative positions, the Board will propose to pay a dividend of NOK 1 per share to its shareholders. The dividend to be approved by the AGM.

Please find the Q1 2020 Report and presentation enclosed. The report will also be made available on www.vistin.com .

Kjell-Erik Nordby

CEO

+47 91 36 42 80

kjell-erik.nordby@vistin.com

Alexander Karlsen

CFO

+47 97 05 36 21

alexander.karlsen@vistin.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Vistin Pharma | www.vistin.com

Vistin Pharma is a Norwegian pharmaceutical company producing Metformin Hydrochloride (API). The Metformin is also available as Direct Compressible lubricated granules. As a solely dedicated European Metformin producer, Vistin Pharma is a well-positioned supplier to leading pharmaceutical companies. Vistin Pharma is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and has highly qualified employees and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Kragerø.

