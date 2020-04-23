Press release
FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA/NV
Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels
Anne Sophie Pijcke, general manager, aspijcke@icloud.com
Approval of dividend
22 April 2020
The general shareholders meeting of 22 April 2020 has approved the annual accounts as at 31 December 2019, including the distribution of a gross dividend of € 0.62 per share.
The dividend will be payable as from 8 May 2020 onwards at the offices, seats and branches of BNP Paribas Fortis, in exchange of coupon n° 15.
Ex-coupon 6 May 2020
Record date 7 May 2020
Payment date 8 May 2020
Financière de Tubize has always been aware of its societal role. In view of the current events, the Board of Directors of Financière de Tubize has begun a deep reflection on the appropriate societal actions to be carried out and the means it can implement to this end.
The board of directors
Financière de Tubize SA
Brussels, BELGIUM
