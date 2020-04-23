Press release

Malmö, April 23, 2020

Acarix publishes the annual report for 2019

Today, Thursday April 23, Acarix is publishing its Annual Report for 2019 on the company website www.acarix.com.

The Annual Report is also attached to this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Per Persson, CEO

E-mail per.persson@acarix.com

Phone: +46 73 600 59 90

Acarix is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.

Wildeco Ekonomisk Information AB (+46 8 545 271 00, info@wildeco.se ) is Certified Adviser to Acarix.

About Acarix:

Acarix was established in 2009 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: ACARIX). Acarix’s CADScor®System uses an advanced sensor placed on the skin above the heart to listen to the sounds of cardiac contraction movement and turbulent flow. It has been designed to be an all-in-one system in the sense that the heart signal will be recorded, processed, and displayed as a patient specific score, the CAD-score, on the device screen. Readout is obtained in less than 10 minutes. Safe and suitable for use in both out- and inpatient settings, the CADScor®System thus has the potential to play a major role in patient triage, avoiding the need for many patients to undergo stressful invasive diagnostic procedures. Wildeco Ekonomisk Information AB (+46 8 545 271 00, info@wildeco.se) is Certified Adviser to Acarix. For more information please visit www.acarix.com.

