With reference to the stock exchange notice regarding board approval of final 2019 year-end financial statement on Thursday 2 April 2020.
Please find attached the 2019 integrated Annual report, including sustainability reporting, for SalMar ASA.
For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
SalMar ASA
Kverva, NORWAY
SalMar integrated Annual Report 2019FILE URL | Copy the link below
SalMar ASA LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: