5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$936.2 Million by the year 2025, Pharmaceutical will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$35.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$36.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Pharmaceutical will reach a market size of US$69.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$133.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Pharmerging Market to Grow Steadily, Driven by Rapid Growth of
the Pharma Sector
Worldwide Pharmaceutical Market Growth Projections by Regional
Group: 2018 and 2022
Breakdown of Growth Percentage and Spending in Billion USD for
Pharmerging Markets by Country: 2007-2022
Global Competitor Market Shares
Pharmerging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Pharmaceutical Segment to Register Strong Growth
Total Spending on Medicines (in Billion USD) in Select Emerging
Pharmaceutical Markets: 2023
Healthcare Market in Tier I Pharmerging Region (USD Billion) by
Product: 2014-2025
Asia-Pacific Region to Retain Top Slot
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Geriatric Population to Bode Well for Market Growth
Total Breakdown of People Aged Over 60 by Development Groups:
1980 to 2050
Increase in Patient Numbers to Support Market Growth
Top Therapeutic Areas by Spending (Billion USD) in Pharmerging
Markets: 2018
Select Therapy Areas Spending (Billion USD) in Pharmerging
Markets: 2020
Increasing Preference for Generics to Spur Market Expansion
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Pharmerging Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Pharmerging Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Pharmaceutical (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Pharmaceutical (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Healthcare (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Healthcare (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Pharmerging Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 7: United States Pharmerging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: United States Pharmerging Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 9: Canadian Pharmerging Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Pharmerging Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2019 and 2025
JAPAN
Table 11: Japanese Market for Pharmerging: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 12: Japanese Pharmerging Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 13: Chinese Pharmerging Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 14: Chinese Pharmerging Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Pharmerging Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: European Pharmerging Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: European Pharmerging Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: European Pharmerging Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025
Table 18: European Pharmerging Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 19: Pharmerging Market in France by Product: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: French Pharmerging Market Share Analysis by Product:
2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 21: Pharmerging Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 22: German Pharmerging Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 23: Italian Pharmerging Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 24: Italian Pharmerging Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 25: United Kingdom Market for Pharmerging: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 26: United Kingdom Pharmerging Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Pharmerging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025
Table 28: Rest of Europe Pharmerging Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Pharmerging Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 30: Asia-Pacific Pharmerging Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 31: Rest of World Pharmerging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Pharmerging Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2019 and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
