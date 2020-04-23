AS Pro Kapital Grupp informs about a change in investor calendar. Due to the extraordinary situation caused by the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 and the start of reorganisation proceedings in the group’s subsidiary AS Tallinna Moekombinaat, publishing of unaudited interim report for the I quarter 2020 is postponed. Initially planned for 30 April 2020, the interim report will be published on 22 May 2020.
Angelika Annus
CFO
Phone: +372 6144920
e-mail: prokapital@prokapital.ee
Pro Kapital Grupp
Tallinn, ESTONIA
