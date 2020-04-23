First quarter in brief

Active Biotech announces new direction

Patent regarding use of tasquinimod in the treatment of multiple myeloma granted in Japan

Events after the end of the period

Due to the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic the Investment day planned to be held in connection with the Annual general meeting will be postponed to a later timepoint





Financial summary

SEK M Jan-Mar Full-year 2020 2019 2019 Net sales 0.5 5.5 8.4 Operating loss -9.7 -6.4 -32.3 Loss after tax -10.1 -8.1 -34.1 Loss per share (SEK) -0.07 -0.06 -0.24 Cash and cash equivalents (at close of the period) 47.9 16.4 59.7

For further information, please contact:

Helén Tuvesson, CEO

Tel: +46 (0)46-19 21 56







Hans Kolam, CFO

Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 44



Active Biotech AB

(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)

Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund

Tel: +46 (0)46-19 20 00





The report is also available at www.activebiotech.com.

Active Biotech is obligated to make public the information contained in this report pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was provided to the media, through the agency of the contact person set out above, for publication on April 23, 2020, at 08.30 a.m. CET.

