Kvartal 1 i korthet

  • Active Biotech offentliggör ny inriktning
  • Patent beviljat i Japan för användning av tasquinimod i multipelt myelom

Händelser efter periodens utgång

  • Med anledning av COVID-19-pandemin kommer det i samband med Årsstämman planerade investerarmötet att skjutas upp till en senare tidpunkt

Ekonomisk översikt

MSEKQ1Helår
 20202019 2019
     
Nettoomsättning0.55.5 8.4
Rörelseresultat-9.7-6.4 -32.3
Resultat efter skatt-10.1-8.1 -34.1
Resultat per aktie -0.07-0.06 -0.24
Likvida medel (vid periodens slut)47.916.4 59.7
      

För ytterligare information, vänligen kontakta:

  Helén Tuvesson, CEO
  Tel: 046-19 21 56

 

  Hans Kolam, CFO
  Tel: 046-19 20 44

  		Active Biotech AB
(org.nr 556223-9227)
Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund
Tel: 046-19 20 00

 

