Kvartal 1 i korthet
Händelser efter periodens utgång
Ekonomisk översikt
|MSEK
|Q1
|Helår
|2020
|2019
|2019
|Nettoomsättning
|0.5
|5.5
|8.4
|Rörelseresultat
|-9.7
|-6.4
|-32.3
|Resultat efter skatt
|-10.1
|-8.1
|-34.1
|Resultat per aktie
|-0.07
|-0.06
|-0.24
|Likvida medel (vid periodens slut)
|47.9
|16.4
|59.7
För ytterligare information, vänligen kontakta:
| Helén Tuvesson, CEO
Tel: 046-19 21 56
Hans Kolam, CFO
Tel: 046-19 20 44
|Active Biotech AB
(org.nr 556223-9227)
Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund
Tel: 046-19 20 00
Rapporten finns även tillgänglig på www.activebiotech.com.
Active Biotech är skyldigt att offentliggöra informationen i denna delårsrapport enligt EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning. Informationen lämnades, genom ovanstående kontaktpersons försorg, den 23 april, 2020, kl. 08.30 CET.
