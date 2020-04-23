2020 Annual General Meeting – Notice

Notice is hereby given that the 2020 Annual General Meeting of BW Offshore Limited will be held at Washington Mall Phase 2, 4th Floor, Suite 400, 22 Church Street, HM 1189, Hamilton HM EX, Bermuda, on 18 May 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Bermuda time).

Please see the attached documents in relation to the Annual General Meeting:





Chairman’s Letter Notice of the 2020 AGM Form of Proxy Recommendation from the Nomination Committee Appendix I of the Notice – Amended Bye-laws Appendix II of the Notice – Revised Dividend Policy 2020





For further information, please contact:

Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +65 97 27 86 47

Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance, +47 99 50 47 40

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore is a leading provider of floating production services to the oil and gas industry. The company also participates in developing proven offshore hydrocarbon reservoirs. BW Offshore is represented in all major oil and gas regions world-wide with a fleet of 15 owned FPSOs. The company has more than 35 years of production track record, having executed 40 FPSO and FSO projects. BW Offshore is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act





Attachments