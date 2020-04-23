New York, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800057/?utm_source=GNW
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2 Billion by the year 2025, Casting Supplies & Equipment will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$98 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$84 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Casting Supplies & Equipment will reach a market size of US$68.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$751.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Increasing Incidence of Musculoskeletal Disorders and Rise in
Sports Injuries Propel Growth in the Global Orthopedic Braces &
Support, Casting and Splints Market
Competition
Global Walking Braces Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Leading Players for 2019E
Global Competitor Market Shares
Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints Competitor
Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Geriatric and Obese Population at High Risk of
Osteoarthritis, Osteoporosis and Other Musculoskeletal
Disorders Drive Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and
Splints Market
Expanding Elderly Population
Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide - Breakdown of Number of
People Aged 60+ Years in Billion by Geographic Region for the
Years 2017 and 2050
Growing Obesity Concerns
Top Obese Countries Worldwide - Ranked by Adult Obese
Individuals as % of Total Population for 2019E
Increasing Volume of Orthopedic Surgeries
Number of Planned Hip and Knee Replacement Procedures in the US
by Age Group for the Years 2010 and 2017
Increase in Sports-Related Injuries
Ten Most Common Types of Sports Injuries
Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market: Osteoarthritis and
Sports Injuries Drive Growth
Global Orthopedic Bracing and Support Systems Market:
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Product for 2019E
Global Ankle & Foot Braces Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Application for 2019E
Knee Braces Market Benefits from Increase in Cases of Knee
Osteoarthritis and Rise in Sports and Other Injuries
An Insight into Some of the Most Common Types of Knee Injuries
Knee Braces Play a Vital Role in Reducing Pain for
Osteoarthritis Patients
A Review of Select Popular Knee Braces
OTC Orthopedic Braces Market: Increasing Affordability of
Products Favors Growth
Ankle Braces Market: Growing Number of People Affected by Ankle
Osteoarthritis and Increase in Musculoskeletal Injuries Fuels
Growth
A Review of Select Popular Ankle Braces
Popular Ankle Braces for Basketball Players
Hip Braces Support Patients Suffering from Hip Dislocation
A Glance at Popular Support Brace for Back, Thigh and Hip Pain
Back Support Market: Growth Fueled by Rising Demand from
Orthopedic Clinics
Global Back Support Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by
End-Use Segment for 2019E
Upper Extremity Orthotics Braces: Supporting Stability to
Immobilization Requirements of Upper Extremities
Cervical Neck Braces: Essential for Pain Relief and to Assist
in Recovery of Neck and Spine
A Review of Select Cervical Neck Braces
Popular Tennis Elbow Braces - A Review
Casting and Splinting Equipment and Supplies Market - An Overview
Global Orthopedic Splits and Casts Market: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Product Type for 2019E
Orthopedic Splints Market: Poised for Favorable Growth
Increasing Incidence of Fractures Drive Orthopedic Casting
Materials Market
Innovations & Advancements
Innovative Knee Brace Using Aerospace-Grade Composite Material
Supports Knee Joint and Enhances Mobility
Knee Extensor Assist (KEA) Technology-based Knee Braces Provide
Improved Muscular Assistance
Novel Knee Orthosis Focuses on Alleviating Osteoarthritis Pain
ActivArmor Creates Innovative 3D Printed Cast/Orthotic Device
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction to Orthotics
Orthopedic Braces: Definition
Types of Orthopedic Braces and Supports
Ankle Brace
Types of Ankle Braces
Knee Brace
Back Brace
Orthopedic Splints
Types of Orthopedic Splints
Orthopedic Cast
Materials Used in Making a Cast
Types of Casts
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints
Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints
Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints
Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Casting Supplies & Equipment (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Casting Supplies & Equipment (Product) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Casting Supplies & Equipment (Product) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Splinting Supplies & Equipment (Product) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Splinting Supplies & Equipment (Product) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 9: Splinting Supplies & Equipment (Product) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Orthopedic Braces & Supports (Product) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Orthopedic Braces & Supports (Product) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Orthopedic Braces & Supports (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints Market
Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Orthopedic Braces and Support Devices Market: An Overview
US Orthopedic Braces and Support Systems Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales by Product for 2019E
US Orthopedic Braces and Support Systems Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales by End-Use for 2019E
OTC Orthopedic Braces Market in North America: An Overview
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting
and Splints Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints
Market in the United States by Product: A Historic Review in
US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 15: United States Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting
and Splints Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and
Splints Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Canadian Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and
Splints Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 18: Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints
Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by
Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Orthopedic Braces & Support,
Casting and Splints: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints
Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 21: Japanese Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and
Splints Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and
Splints Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 23: Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints
Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product:
2009-2017
Table 24: Chinese Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and
Splints Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints
Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 &
2025
Strong Growth in Store for European Orthopedic Braces and
Supports Market
Knee Braces Market - Benefiting from Rising Incidences of
Various Diseases and the Subsequent Need for Bracing and
Support
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and
Splints Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints
Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million
by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and
Splints Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 28: European Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and
Splints Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product: 2018-2025
Table 29: Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints
Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and
Splints Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 31: Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints
Market in France by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: French Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and
Splints Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product:
2009-2017
Table 33: French Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and
Splints Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 34: Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints
Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: German Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and
Splints Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product:
2009-2017
Table 36: German Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and
Splints Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and
Splints Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints
Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product:
2009-2017
Table 39: Italian Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and
Splints Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Orthopedic Braces &
Support, Casting and Splints: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints
Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: United Kingdom Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting
and Splints Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and
Splints Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Spanish Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and
Splints Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 45: Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints
Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and
Splints Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints
Market in Russia by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 48: Russian Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and
Splints Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting
and Splints Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product: 2018-2025
Table 50: Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints
Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic
Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Rest of Europe Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting
and Splints Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
OTC Orthopedic Braces Market in Asia-Pacific: A High Growth Market
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and
Splints Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints
Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million
by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and
Splints Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 55: Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints
Market in Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and
Splints Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product:
2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and
Splints Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints
Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Australian Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and
Splints Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product:
2009-2017
Table 60: Australian Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and
Splints Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and
Splints Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Indian Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and
Splints Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 63: Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints
Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints
Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: South Korean Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and
Splints Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product:
2009-2017
Table 66: Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints
Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Orthopedic Braces &
Support, Casting and Splints: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints
Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Braces & Support,
Casting and Splints Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting
and Splints Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2018-2025
Table 71: Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints
Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country:
A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting
and Splints Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Latin American Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting
and Splints Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints
Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by
Product: 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting
and Splints Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and
Splints Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product: 2018-2025
Table 77: Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints
Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product: A Historic
Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Argentinean Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and
Splints Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 79: Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints
Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Brazilian Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and
Splints Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product:
2009-2017
Table 81: Brazilian Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and
Splints Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 82: Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints
Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Mexican Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and
Splints Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product:
2009-2017
Table 84: Mexican Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and
Splints Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Orthopedic Braces & Support,
Casting and Splints Market Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints
Market in Rest of Latin America by Product: A Historic Review
in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Orthopedic Braces & Support,
Casting and Splints Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting
and Splints Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 89: Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints
Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 90: The Middle East Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting
and Splints Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 91: The Middle East Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting
and Splints Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: The Middle East Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting
and Splints Historic Market by Product in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 93: Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints
Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales
by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Orthopedic Braces & Support,
Casting and Splints: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints
Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Iranian Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and
Splints Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and
Splints Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product: 2018-2025
Table 98: Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints
Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Israeli Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and
Splints Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting
and Splints Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints
Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by
Product: 2009-2017
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting
and Splints Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints
Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Orthopedic Braces & Support,
Casting and Splints Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Product: 2009-2017
Table 105: Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints
Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints
Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Orthopedic Braces & Support,
Casting and Splints Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Product: 2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Orthopedic Braces & Support,
Casting and Splints Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 109: African Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and
Splints Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints
Market in Africa by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 111: African Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and
Splints Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BSN MEDICAL GMBH
DJO GLOBAL
DEROYAL INDUSTRIES
OSSUR HF
PRIME MEDICAL
STRYKER CORPORATION
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
