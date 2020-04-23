2020 Annual General Meeting – Notice

Notice is hereby given that the 2020 Annual General Meeting of BW Energy Limited will be held at Washington Mall Phase 2, 4th Floor, Suite 400, 22 Church Street, HM 1189, Hamilton HM EX, Bermuda, on 19 May 2020 at 13:00 (Bermuda time).

Please see the attached documents in relation to the Annual General Meeting:

Chairman’s Letter Notice of the 2020 AGM Form of Proxy Appendix I of the Notice – Guidelines for the Nomination Committee Appendix II of the Notice – Amended Bye-laws

Knut R. Sæthre, CFO BW Energy, +47 91 11 78 76

ir@bwenergy.no

About BW Energy:

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing FPSOs to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The main assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine Permit offshore Gabon and a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil, both operated by the Company. Total net 2P+2C reserves are 247 million barrels at the start of 2020 and gross average production from Dussafu was 11.8 kbopd in 2019. BW Energy is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

