The wet pet food is increasingly being preferred by pet owners as it helps boost energy, build muscle strength with lean body mass, and stimulate overall growth of animals.



Moreover, these foods are considered as an ideal option for pets who cannot chew properly due to missing teeth, improper jaw adjustment, or other related pet concerns. Although the demand for wet pet food is dependent upon the health of the pet and the choice of pet owners, it is increasing across the globe with the rise in focus of producers on the premiumization of their products.



Wet pet food is easily available at different retail stores such as supermarkets and hypermarkets; specialized pet shops; and online stores.Online buying of wet pet foods is gaining popularity in countries such as Germany, France, Italy, and the UK.



Increased use of mobile phones, computers, and laptops has led to the growth of digital channels. Pet owners in the European countries are adopting the idea of online shopping as it saves time, money, and efforts compared to other distribution channels.



The European wet pet food market has been segmented on the basis of product into dog food, cat food, and others.The dog food segment holds the largest share of the market, while the market for cat food is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The growing inclination of consumers toward the adoption of dogs as a companion for families is projected to propel the growth of the market.The increasing trend toward humanization of dogs is stimulating the sales of premium dog food products.



Several leaders such as Mars Incorporated, Monge SPA, and Nestle Purina are adopting various strategies for improving their market position. For instance, in 2017, PEDIGREE, one of the leading dog food brands of Mars Incorporated, relaunched its advanced dog food range as “PEDIGREE PRO.” This launch is in line with the brand’s vision to cater to the needs of every dog breed, throughout various stages of their lives.



The European wet pet food market is sub-segmented into the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, and Rest of Europe.The UK holds the largest share in the Europe wet pet food market, while France is expected to register the highest CAGR in it during the forecast period.



With rising pet population in France, the demand for wet pet food has substantially gone up. In addition to increasing consumer focus towards the humanization of pets, a rise in the pet population in the region has generated a greater demand for wet pet food.



Players present in the wet pet food market in Europe are De Haan Petfood, FirstMate Pet Foods, Little BigPaw, Mars, Incorporated, Monge SPA, Petguard Holdings, LLC, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc., Nestlé Purina Petcare, and Butcher’s Pet Care, among others.



The overall European wet pet food market size has been derived in accordance to both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, comprehensive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specialized in the European wet pet food market.

