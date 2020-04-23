



Signature of an exclusive agreement with the Japanese distributor MURANAKA Medical Instruments

Spineway, specialist in designing innovative surgical implants and instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column, announces the signature of an exclusive agreement for the distribution of its products in Japan with MURANAKA Medical Instruments.

This agreement follows on the heels of the approval last October by the Japanese health authorities of Spineway’s Mont-Blanc MIS minimally invasive surgical line. Thanks to established know-how on the Asian continent, Spineway will be able to rely on the sales network and expertise of one of the biggest importers/distributers of medical equipment in Japan to distribute its products on this territory.

Based in Osaka, MURANAKA boasts annual revenue of over 300 million euros and is established in Japan’s largest cities. It has a neurosurgery division and distributes a wide range of equipment and consumables (implants) to the main Japanese hospitals.

Stéphane Le Roux, Chairman and CEO of Spineway, said: “We are honored by and pleased with this partnership with MURANAKA, which is the best partner possible for the promotion of our Mont-Blanc MIS line in Japan. As soon as is feasible, we will assist MURANAKA’s teams and provide guidance as to the specifics and advantages of the Spineway systems in order to develop sales of our premium implants in Japan.”

Thanks to this agreement, Spineway will be able to distribute its implants on one of the world’s largest spinal-surgery markets and spur its sales with higher added value.

Upcoming: 26 May 2020 – General Meeting

