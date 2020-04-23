New York, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800056/?utm_source=GNW
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$23.4 Billion by the year 2025, Personal Monitoring Devices will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.1 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$965.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Personal Monitoring Devices will reach a market size of US$2.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety
Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Burgeoning Demand for Electronic Devices from Industrial and
Residential Sectors Shapes Market Expansion
Explosion of IoT Devices Increases Exposure to Electromagnetic
Frequency (EMF) Radiation, Spurring Market Growth: Global IoT
Connected Devices Installed Base (In Million Units) by
Category for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023
Global Smart Home Device Shipments (In Million Units) by
Category for the Years 2018 and 2023
Growing Awareness of Health Risks Posed by Radiation Exposure
Drives Market Growth
Compliance with Expanding Regulatory Policies and Workplace
Safety Standards Augments Demand
Brief Details of Government Regulators and Organizations
Issuing Guidelines for Protection against Non Ionizing
Radiation
Military and Domestic Security Sector Fuel Significant Demand
in the Market
Adoption of Non Ionizing Imaging Modalities Widens Demand in
Healthcare
Brief Details of Regulations on Use of Diagnostic Devices Based
on Non Ionizing Radiation by Country/Region
Need for Heavy and Continuous R&D Investments to Limit Market
Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and
Safety Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and
Safety Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and
Safety Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Personal Monitoring Devices (Device) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Personal Monitoring Devices (Device) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Personal Monitoring Devices (Device) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Handheld Monitoring Devices (Device) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Handheld Monitoring Devices (Device) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Handheld Monitoring Devices (Device) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Area Monitoring Devices (Device) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Area Monitoring Devices (Device) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Area Monitoring Devices (Device) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Healthcare (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Healthcare (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Healthcare (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Manufacturing (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through
2025
Table 17: Manufacturing (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Manufacturing (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 19: Military & Homeland Security (End-Use) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: Military & Homeland Security (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 21: Military & Homeland Security (End-Use) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Telecommunications (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Telecommunications (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Telecommunications (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and
Safety Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection,
Measurement, and Safety Market Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Device: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement,
and Safety Market in the United States by Device: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection,
Measurement, and Safety Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection,
Measurement, and Safety Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement,
and Safety Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement,
and Safety Market Share Breakdown in the United States by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection,
Measurement, and Safety Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Device: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection,
Measurement, and Safety Historic Market Review by Device in US$
Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement,
and Safety Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Device for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 37: Canadian Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection,
Measurement, and Safety Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement,
and Safety Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection,
Measurement, and Safety Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF
Detection, Measurement, and Safety: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement,
and Safety Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Device for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection,
Measurement, and Safety Market Share Analysis by Device: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Japanese Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection,
Measurement, and Safety Market in US$ Million by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 45: Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement,
and Safety Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection,
Measurement, and Safety Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million
by Device for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement,
and Safety Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by
Device: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection,
Measurement, and Safety Market by Device: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF
Detection, Measurement, and Safety in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 50: Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement,
and Safety Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection,
Measurement, and Safety Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and
Safety Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection,
Measurement, and Safety Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement,
and Safety Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection,
Measurement, and Safety Market Share Shift by Region/Country:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection,
Measurement, and Safety Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Device: 2018-2025
Table 56: Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement,
and Safety Market in Europe in US$ Million by Device:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection,
Measurement, and Safety Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection,
Measurement, and Safety Addressable Market Opportunity in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 59: Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement,
and Safety Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand
in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection,
Measurement, and Safety Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 61: Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement,
and Safety Market in France by Device: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: French Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection,
Measurement, and Safety Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million
by Device: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection,
Measurement, and Safety Market Share Analysis by Device: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement,
and Safety Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 65: French Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection,
Measurement, and Safety Historic Market Review in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection,
Measurement, and Safety Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 67: Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement,
and Safety Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection,
Measurement, and Safety Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million
by Device: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection,
Measurement, and Safety Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement,
and Safety Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection,
Measurement, and Safety Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement,
and Safety Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection,
Measurement, and Safety Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million
by Device for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement,
and Safety Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by
Device: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection,
Measurement, and Safety Market by Device: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Italian Demand for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF
Detection, Measurement, and Safety in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 77: Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement,
and Safety Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection,
Measurement, and Safety Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF
Detection, Measurement, and Safety: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement,
and Safety Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection,
Measurement, and Safety Market Share Analysis by Device: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: United Kingdom Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection,
Measurement, and Safety Market in US$ Million by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 84: Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement,
and Safety Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection,
Measurement, and Safety Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Device: 2018-2025
Table 86: Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement,
and Safety Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Device:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Europe Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection,
Measurement, and Safety Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Rest of Europe Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection,
Measurement, and Safety Addressable Market Opportunity in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 89: Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement,
and Safety Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection,
Measurement, and Safety Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement,
and Safety Market in Asia-Pacific by Device: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection,
Measurement, and Safety Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million
by Device: 2009-2017
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection,
Measurement, and Safety Market Share Analysis by Device: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement,
and Safety Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection,
Measurement, and Safety Historic Market Review in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection,
Measurement, and Safety Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 97: Rest of World Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection,
Measurement, and Safety Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Device: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Rest of World Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection,
Measurement, and Safety Historic Market Review by Device in US$
Million: 2009-2017
Table 99: Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement,
and Safety Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Device for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: Rest of World Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection,
Measurement, and Safety Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement,
and Safety Market in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of World Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection,
Measurement, and Safety Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
GENERAL TOOLS & INSTRUMENTS
L3 NARDA-MITEQ
LAURUS SYSTEMS
MIRION TECHNOLOGIES
OSUN TECHNOLOGIES
SPECTRIS PLC
SPER SCIENTIFIC
TES ELECTRICAL ELECTRONIC CORPORATION
TECPEL
WAVECONTROL S.L.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
