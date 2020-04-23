New York, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Image Detection Sensor Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800052/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.4 Billion by the year 2025, CMOS will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$355.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$304.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, CMOS will reach a market size of US$451.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Image Detection Sensor Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Technological Advancements and Expanding Application Scope

Steers Market Growth

Emergence of CMOS Image Sensors as Cost and Energy Efficient

Alternative to High-Resolution CCDs

Comparison of CCD and CMOS Technology by Features

Increasing Demand for Multi-Camera Smartphones Drives Momentum

in the Market

As Camera Becomes the New Battleground, Multi-Camera

Smartphones Drive Demand for CMOS Image Sensors: Global

Penetration (In %) of Dual Cameras in Smartphones for the

Years 2018, 2020 & 2022

Rising Adoption of Image Sensors in Automotive Safety Systems

Builds Demand in the Market

Regulatory Emphasis on Automotive Safety Systems Spurs Growing

Use of Cameras in Automotive Industry: Total Market Value (In

US$ Billion) of Automotive CMOS Image Sensors for the Years

2018, 2020 & 2023.

Growing Need for Minimally Invasive Medical Procedures

Strengthens Demand for CMOS Image Sensors

Pill Sized Wireless Cameras, Vital Component of Capsule

Endoscopy in Less-Invasive Procedures: Global Capsule

Endoscopy Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020 &

2023

Next Generation CMOS Image Sensors Gain Prominence in High End

Industrial Automation Applications

Wider Application of Machine Vision Driven by Recent

Developments in Imaging Technology to Benefit Market Growth:

Global Machine Vision Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2019, 2021 & 2024

Growing Demand for Smart Security and Surveillance Boosts

Market Prospects

With Shifting Consumer Preferences, Shrinking Demand for

Digital Cameras to Restrict Market Growth





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Image Detection Sensor Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Image Detection Sensor Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: CMOS (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: CMOS (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: CCD (Technology) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: CCD (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Thermal (Technology) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Thermal (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Image Detection Sensor Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 9: Image Detection Sensor Market in US$ Million in the

United States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 10: United States Image Detection Sensor Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 11: Image Detection Sensor Market Analysis in Canada in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 12: Canadian Image Detection Sensor Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 13: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Image

Detection Sensor Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 14: Japanese Image Detection Sensor Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 15: Image Detection Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts

in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 16: Image Detection Sensor Market in China: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Image Detection Sensor Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 17: European Image Detection Sensor Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 18: European Image Detection Sensor Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: European Image Detection Sensor Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 20: Image Detection Sensor Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025

FRANCE

Table 21: French Image Detection Sensor Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 22: French Image Detection Sensor Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 23: German Image Detection Sensor Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 24: German Image Detection Sensor Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 25: Image Detection Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 26: Image Detection Sensor Market in Italy: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 27: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Image

Detection Sensor Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 28: United Kingdom Image Detection Sensor Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 29: Image Detection Sensor Market Analysis in Spain in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 30: Spanish Image Detection Sensor Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 31: Image Detection Sensor Market in US$ Million in

Russia by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 32: Russian Image Detection Sensor Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 33: Rest of Europe Image Detection Sensor Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 34: Image Detection Sensor Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 35: Asia-Pacific Image Detection Sensor Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 36: Asia-Pacific Image Detection Sensor Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Asia-Pacific Image Detection Sensor Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 38: Asia-Pacific Image Detection Sensor Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 39: Australian Image Detection Sensor Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 40: Australian Image Detection Sensor Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 41: Image Detection Sensor Market Analysis in India in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 42: Indian Image Detection Sensor Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 43: Image Detection Sensor Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Image Detection Sensor Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 45: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Image Detection Sensor Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 46: Rest of Asia-Pacific Image Detection Sensor Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 47: Latin American Image Detection Sensor Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 48: Latin American Image Detection Sensor Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 49: Image Detection Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 50: Image Detection Sensor Market in Latin America :

Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 51: Argentinean Image Detection Sensor Market Assessment

in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 52: Image Detection Sensor Market in Argentina:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025

BRAZIL

Table 53: Brazilian Image Detection Sensor Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 54: Brazilian Image Detection Sensor Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 55: Mexican Image Detection Sensor Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 56: Mexican Image Detection Sensor Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 57: Image Detection Sensor Market in US$ Million in Rest

of Latin America by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 58: Rest of Latin America Image Detection Sensor Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 59: The Middle East Image Detection Sensor Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 60: The Middle East Image Detection Sensor Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 61: The Middle East Image Detection Sensor Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 62: The Middle East Image Detection Sensor Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 63: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Image

Detection Sensor Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 64: Iranian Image Detection Sensor Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 65: Israeli Image Detection Sensor Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 66: Image Detection Sensor Market in Israel: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 67: Image Detection Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 68: Image Detection Sensor Market in Saudi Arabia:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 69: Image Detection Sensor Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Technology for the Period 2018-2025

Table 70: Image Detection Sensor Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 71: Rest of Middle East Image Detection Sensor Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 72: Rest of Middle East Image Detection Sensor Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 73: Image Detection Sensor Market in US$ Million in

Africa by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 74: African Image Detection Sensor Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ATTRASOFT, INC.

CATCHOOM TECHNOLOGIES SL

GOOGLE, INC.

HITACHI LTD.

LTU TECHNOLOGIES

NEC CORPORATION

QUALCOMM

SLYCE ACQUISITION

WIKITUDE GMBH

AMS AG

ANDON ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

BANPIL PHOTONICS, INC.

BAUMER ELECTRIC AG

CANON

COVENTOR

DEXTER RESEARCH CENTER

FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.

GALAXYCORE

HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS KK

HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

IFM EFECTOR

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

NEW IMAGING TECHNOLOGIES

OMNIVISION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OVT)

OMRON CORPORATION

ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

PIXART IMAGING

PIXELPLUS

PYXALIS SAS

ROHM

SIEMENS AG

SK HYNIX, INC.

SONY CORPORATION

STMICROELECTRONICS NV

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES

VAYYAR

VRMAGIC HOLDING AG

LUCID VISION LABS INC.

ALPHACORE, INC.

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800052/?utm_source=GNW



