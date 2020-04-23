New York, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Skin Aesthetic Devices Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product ; Treatment ; End User ; and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05887371/?utm_source=GNW

However, complications associated with cosmetic procedures are hindering the growth of market.

The growth of the skin aesthetic devices market is highly dependent on technological advancements.The European players have been increasing their partnerships with other countries to enhance the technical functionalities.



Moreover, the globally operating companies are also focused on introducing their innovations in the European market.For instance, Cynosure expanded its body contouring product portfolio with the launch of StimSure in Europe.



The state-of-the-art, noninvasive systems help build and tone the muscles of abdomen, thighs, and buttocks.The StimSure applicators generate an electromagnetic field that stimulates the motor neuron cells of the muscles, causing the muscle contraction.



Similarly, 3D-lipo Ltd, a UK-based company, has introduced a new nonsurgical fat reduction and body contouring device, which offers the latest laser technology for nonsurgical fat reduction and body contouring in just 25 minutes. 3D-lipo LaserSculpt is the latest body-contouring treatment designed to reduce stubborn fat in body parts such as the abdomen, love handles, and flanks. This treatment is enabled with an advanced technology that enables clinics to help their clients to achieve a slimmer appearance without surgery or downtime with the most effective, fastest-possible treatment yet.

The European skin aesthetic devices market, based on product, has been subsegmented into laser skin resurfacing devices, light therapy devices, nonsurgical skin tightening devices, and micro-needling products.In 2019, the laser skin resurfacing devices segment held the largest share of the market.



However, the nonsurgical skin tightening devices segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the 2020–2027.

The European skin aesthetic devices market, based on the treatment, has been segmented into skin tightening, instant rejuvenation, body contouring, laser lipo, and other treatments.In 2019, the skin tightening segment held the largest share of the market.



However, the market for body contouring is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The European skin aesthetic devices market, based on end user, has been further segmented into hospitals and aesthetic clinics, medical spas and beauty salons, and home settings.In 2019, hospitals and aesthetic clinics segment held the largest share of the market.



However, the medical spas and beauty salons segment is expected to report the highest CAGR in the market during 2020–2027.

A few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to for preparing this report are the World Health Organization (WHO), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS), and German Association for Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery (DGÄPC).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05887371/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001