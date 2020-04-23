New York, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Forensic Technology Market, By Product, By Technology, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05888067/?utm_source=GNW



Global forensic technology market is expected to grow at a formidable CAGR of over 13% until 2025.The global forensic technology market is driven by the increasing rate of crime and growing need for solving heinous crimes.



Additionally, rise in government initiatives such as funding to support forensic research is further anticipated to propel the market through 2025. Rapid development in the technology and techniques used in forensics industry such as the concept of fingerprint testing, DNA profiling, and firearm analysis is revolutionizing the application of forensic technology to examine and investigate the criminal incidences, globally.



The global forensic technology market is segmented based on product, technology, application, company and region.Based on product, the market is segmented into DNA testing, biometric devices, digital forensics, and ballistic forensics.



Based on application, the market can be categorized into law enforcements, enterprise, healthcare, and others.The law enforcements segment is expected to dominate the market over the coming years.



This can be ascribed to the consistent efforts by government authorities across the globe to create DNA databases. For instance, the DNA Identification Act 1994 in the U.S. provided the FBI authority to develop a national DNA database to assist in solving backlog criminal cases, which has resulted in significant upsurge in the adoption of forensics in enforcement of law.



Regionally, the forensic technology market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America region dominates the overall forensic technology market owing to the increasing rate of violent crimes across this region.



Major players operating in the global forensic technology market include Thermo Fisher Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Cytiva, LGC Limited, NMS Lab, Promega Corporation, NEGON Corporation, Ultra-Electronics Forensic Technology, SPEX Forensics. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global forensic technology market.

• To classify and forecast global forensic technology market based on product, technology, application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global forensic technology market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global forensic technology market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global forensic technology market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of technology providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the technology providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the technology providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global forensic technology market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Forensic technology providers, vendors, and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to forensic technology

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as providers, vendors and end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global forensic technology market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product:

o DNA Testing

o Biometric Devices

o Digital Forensics

o Ballistic Forensics

• Market, By Technology:

o DNA Profiling

o Fingerprinting Analysis

o Drug Analysis

o Firearm Analysis

• Market, By Application:

o Law Enforcements

o Enterprise

o Healthcare

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global forensic technology market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

