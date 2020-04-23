New York, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hazardous Area Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800048/?utm_source=GNW
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.2 Billion by the year 2025, Power will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$62.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$50.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Power will reach a market size of US$27.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$512.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Significance of Intrinsic Safety as a Protection Technique for
Equipment in Hazardous Areas Continues to Grow
Hazardous Area Sensors: Focus of Industry Participants on
Preventing Accidents in Hazardous Areas Drives Market Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Hazardous Area Sensors Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Strict Workplace Safety Regulations Translate into Growth
Opportunities for Hazardous Area Sensor Market
Rising Significance of Position Sensors in Hazardous Areas
Sensor Safety Rating: A Critical Requirement in Hazardous Areas
Gas Sensors/Detectors for Effective Monitoring of Hazardous Areas
Explosion-Proof Hydrogen Sensor: Ensuring Safety of Electrical
Equipment in Risk-Prone Areas
Methane Gas Sensor: Monitoring and Detecting Methane Gas in Air
Infrared Sensors Emerges As the Preferred Option for Detection
of Methane Gas
High Significance of Hazardous Gas Detection Sensors in Coal Mines
Specifying Temperature Sensors to Appropriate Standards:
Essential to Ensure Safety of Hazardous Areas
ISCTH Intrinsically Safe DC Current Sensors
Chemical Industry: High Risk Facilities with Exposure to
Hazardous Gases Necessitate Hazardous Area Sensors
Stable Growth Outlook for Chemical Industry to Benefit
Hazardous Area Sensors Market
Chemical Industry Growth Worldwide - Percentage Growth of
Chemical Production Volume for the Years 2019 through 2023
Hazardous Operations and High Operating Costs of Oil & Gas
Industry Implies Higher Focus on Safety, Drives Hazardous Area
Sensors Market
Increasing Importance of Sensors for Hazardous Gas Detection in
Oil & Gas and Petrochemical Industries
Sensors Find Use in Detection of Hydrogen Sulphide in Oil & Gas
Exploration & Production Operations
Increase in Oil & Gas Industry Activity Raises Demand for
Safety of Facilities, Driving Demand for Hazardous Area
Sensors
Growing Investments in Oil & Gas Exploration: Capital
Expenditure in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023,
2025
Operational Risks of Electric Power Industry Translate into
Growth for Hazardous Area Sensors
Concerns over Growing Hazards at Coal-Fired Power Plants Drives
Demand for Sensors
Gas Detection Sensors Vital for Detection of Hazardous Gases in
Power Plants
Hazardous Gas Detection Based on IoT in Power Plants
Despite Collapse of Coal-Fired Power Generation Globally in
Recent Years, Emergence of New Capacities in China and India
Sustain Growth
Global Coal-Fired Power Generation Capacity in GW for the Years
2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
CO2 Sensors: Providing Safety to High Risk Nuclear Power
Applications
A Long List of Accidents at Nuclear Power Plants Raises
Importance of Hazardous Area Sensors
IoT Sensors Emerge to Play a Critical Part in Ensuring Safety
in Industrial Environments
Siemens Develops New Detection Technology for Protecting Pumps
against Dry Running in Hazardous Areas
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
What is a Hazardous Area?
Classification of Hazardous Areas
Protection Techniques & Methods Used to Reduce Incidents in
Hazardous Locations
Hazardous Area Sensors
Specifics to Consider for Sensors in Hazardous Environments
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
ABB GROUP
EATON CORPORATION PLC
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
NEO MONITORS AS
SICK AG
SIEMENS AG
YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
