3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.2 Billion by the year 2025, Power will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$62.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$50.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Power will reach a market size of US$27.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$512.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

Eaton Corporation PLC

Endress+Hauser AG

Honeywell International, Inc.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.

NEO Monitors AS

SICK AG

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Significance of Intrinsic Safety as a Protection Technique for

Equipment in Hazardous Areas Continues to Grow

Hazardous Area Sensors: Focus of Industry Participants on

Preventing Accidents in Hazardous Areas Drives Market Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Hazardous Area Sensors Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Strict Workplace Safety Regulations Translate into Growth

Opportunities for Hazardous Area Sensor Market

Rising Significance of Position Sensors in Hazardous Areas

Sensor Safety Rating: A Critical Requirement in Hazardous Areas

Gas Sensors/Detectors for Effective Monitoring of Hazardous Areas

Explosion-Proof Hydrogen Sensor: Ensuring Safety of Electrical

Equipment in Risk-Prone Areas

Methane Gas Sensor: Monitoring and Detecting Methane Gas in Air

Infrared Sensors Emerges As the Preferred Option for Detection

of Methane Gas

High Significance of Hazardous Gas Detection Sensors in Coal Mines

Specifying Temperature Sensors to Appropriate Standards:

Essential to Ensure Safety of Hazardous Areas

ISCTH Intrinsically Safe DC Current Sensors

Chemical Industry: High Risk Facilities with Exposure to

Hazardous Gases Necessitate Hazardous Area Sensors

Stable Growth Outlook for Chemical Industry to Benefit

Hazardous Area Sensors Market

Chemical Industry Growth Worldwide - Percentage Growth of

Chemical Production Volume for the Years 2019 through 2023

Hazardous Operations and High Operating Costs of Oil & Gas

Industry Implies Higher Focus on Safety, Drives Hazardous Area

Sensors Market

Increasing Importance of Sensors for Hazardous Gas Detection in

Oil & Gas and Petrochemical Industries

Sensors Find Use in Detection of Hydrogen Sulphide in Oil & Gas

Exploration & Production Operations

Increase in Oil & Gas Industry Activity Raises Demand for

Safety of Facilities, Driving Demand for Hazardous Area

Sensors

Growing Investments in Oil & Gas Exploration: Capital

Expenditure in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023,

2025

Operational Risks of Electric Power Industry Translate into

Growth for Hazardous Area Sensors

Concerns over Growing Hazards at Coal-Fired Power Plants Drives

Demand for Sensors

Gas Detection Sensors Vital for Detection of Hazardous Gases in

Power Plants

Hazardous Gas Detection Based on IoT in Power Plants

Despite Collapse of Coal-Fired Power Generation Globally in

Recent Years, Emergence of New Capacities in China and India

Sustain Growth

Global Coal-Fired Power Generation Capacity in GW for the Years

2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

CO2 Sensors: Providing Safety to High Risk Nuclear Power

Applications

A Long List of Accidents at Nuclear Power Plants Raises

Importance of Hazardous Area Sensors

IoT Sensors Emerge to Play a Critical Part in Ensuring Safety

in Industrial Environments

Siemens Develops New Detection Technology for Protecting Pumps

against Dry Running in Hazardous Areas

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

What is a Hazardous Area?

Classification of Hazardous Areas

Protection Techniques & Methods Used to Reduce Incidents in

Hazardous Locations

Hazardous Area Sensors

Specifics to Consider for Sensors in Hazardous Environments





IV. COMPETITION



ABB GROUP

EATON CORPORATION PLC

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL

NEO MONITORS AS

SICK AG

SIEMENS AG

YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

