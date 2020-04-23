New York, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Quartz Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product ; End-User Industry, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05887369/?utm_source=GNW

It is found in igneous, sedimentary, metamorphic, and hydrothermal mineral environments, mainly in continental regions. It is highly resistant to mechanical and chemical weathering, and the high durability makes it the dominant mineral of mountain tops and the primary constituents of river, beach, and desert. One of the major properties of quartz crystals is the ability to vibrate at a precise frequency. Due to its high precise frequencies, quartz crystals are used in making extremely accurate time-keeping instruments and equipment that can transmit radio and television signals with precise and stable frequencies. Quartz sand is used in the production of container glass, specialty glass, flat plate glass, and fiberglass.



Based on product, the quartz market is segmented into quartz surface and tile, high-purity quartz, quartz glass, quartz crystal, quartz sand, and others.The quartz surface and tile segment held the largest share of the quartz market in 2018.



Moreover, the high-purity quartz segment is projected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period.Quartz surface and tile segment holds the dominant share in the Europe market as it is increasingly used for creating building surfaces.



Quartz is used in the flooring application in various industrial, residential, and commercials sector as a cost-effective alternative to granite and marble.Quartz is mainly used in kitchen countertops and bathroom floors.



Therefore, the rapid expansion of the construction sector in the developed and developing countries such as Germany, France, Italy, the UK, and Russia is projected to provide a huge market opportunity for quartz surface and tiles producers.



Based on country, the European quartz market is segmented into Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe.The rest of European countries hold the largest share in the European quartz market, which is followed by the UK.



High resistance to heat and high electrical conductivity of quartz makes it a suitable mineral for various industrial sectors such as construction, semiconductor, electronics, energy, and power industries. The rising demands for high-end consumer electronics and electrical products coupled with the presence of semiconductor manufacturers in the European countries are propelling the growth of quartz market in the region.



Caesarstone Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Sibelco NV, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Saint Gobain S.A., Quartz Corporation, and Momentive Performance Materials Inc. are among the market players present in the European quartz market.



The overall European quartz market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Europe quartz market.



Also, multiple primary interviews are conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in quartz products.

