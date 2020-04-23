Press release no 1, 2020

Søborg April 23, 2020

Konsolidator enters a strategic partnership alliance with Develop IN Europe for Australia and New Zealand

Konsolidator enters a strategic partnership alliance with Develop In Europe for further international market expansion across the Asia pacific region with preliminary focus on New Zealand and Australia.

Konsolidator has signed a channel partner agreement, incorporating affiliate sales and implementation partner services, with leading business advisory firm, Develop IN Europe (DINE), leveraging the firm’s APAC internationalization arm, Develop IN Asia Pacific.

Develop IN Europe has 20+ years of experience helping companies realize their ambitions within exporting, innovation, internationalization and investment promotion. As trusted and specialist advisors for entering and expanding cost-effectively into international markets, DINE brings a proven track record of deploying strategic Go-To-Market (GTM) entry and operating models, creating rapid market growth across key European markets such as D-A-CH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), France and Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg). This year, alongside Konsolidator, the firm is aiming to grow their Develop IN Asia Pacific delivery arm, principally in New Zealand and Australia with Hong Kong and Singapore to follow.

“We’re very excited and sincerely embrace the opportunity of taking the Konsolidator SaaS solution to market across the APAC region. With my senior-level Finance & Accounting background, coupled with my local SaaS marketing experience, I can definitely appreciate the gap that the Konsolidator software plugs for multi-layered organizations,” says DINE’s Director Asia Pacific, Michael Dall. “It truly simplifies the financial consolidation process (eliminating tedious Excel sheeting and unnecessary data tabulation) and empowers finance professionals to deliver more strategic value. I’m absolutely certain that companies will embrace the beautiful automation of this simplistic and full audit-trail software solution.” Mr Dall concludes.

For Konsolidator, initially, Develop IN Europe will focus on building up the market in New Zealand and Australia.

The Australasian region is eager to adapt new technology to drive innovation and improve productivity. The estimated captive market potential for NZ and AU, alone, exceeds 13,500 corporations and will add suitably to the company’s generic incremental revenue growth as an integral part of Konsolidator’s international expansion strategy.

“Being a SaaS company, means that we’re able to effectively handle everything from sales to onboarding and support purely in an online environment, and therefore we’re able to scale our business and expand at a much faster speed than many other software providers. And now we’re starting to see the effects of our internationalization efforts,” says Konsolidator’s CEO, Claus Finderup Grove.

About Konsolidator

Konsolidator is a Danish company founded in 2014 by a CFO and an Auditor. Listing on the NASDAQ stock exchange followed in 2019. Today, Konsolidator is operating internationally across Scandinavia, Europe, the UK and Asia. Konsolidator is a cloud-based, best-of-breed, financial SaaS consolidation and reporting tool that automates, standardizes and streamlines the monthly and annual reporting consolidation process through simple innovative functionality, delivering accurate and timely management information based on corporate key ratios. Konsolidator is created by CFOs for CFOs. A deep understanding of needs and requirements, urgencies and necessities will therefore always be what determines the development of the software. Konsolidator digitalizes the finance function and enables finance professionals to deliver accurate financial figures for multinationals and entire Groups of Companies, quickly and easy.

About Develop IN Europe

Develop IN Europe, or simply DINE, is an international professional services firm co-founded in Galten, Aarhus, Denmark and Milford, Auckland New Zealand in 2015; today, with regional head offices in Munich, Bavaria, Germany and Bloom Intl. in Singapore, DINE is one of the leading professional services firms in Europe and across the Asia Pacific region. Core strengths include crisp market insights, strategic Go-To-Market (GTM) advisory and direct access to international business networks. It primarily provides market entry (which includes export assistance), international expansion (sales and marketing), consulting and advisory services to its clients. Like many of the larger trade councils and business development consultancy firms, in recent years, DINE has expanded into business areas adjacent to internationalization, including investments, accounting, operations, HR, technology, and financial services consulting.

For further information please contact:

CEO Claus Finderup Grove

Konsolidator A/S

+45 20 95 29 88

cfg@konsolidator.com

Tobaksvejen 2A, 2860 Søborg

Denmark

www.konsolidator.com

and/or

Director Asia Pacific Michael Dall

Develop IN Europe Ltd

+64 27 435 5341

michael.dall@developineurope.com

6-8 Heather Street, Parnell, Auckland 1052

P.O. Box 105511, Commerce Street, Auckland City, Auckland 1143

New Zealand

www.developineurope.com

Certified Adviser

Ernst & Young P/S

Osvald Helmuths Vej 4

2000 Frederiksberg

www.ey.com

