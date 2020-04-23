Dublin, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Farm Tractors - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Farm Tractors market worldwide is projected to grow by US$32.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.4%.



< 30 HP, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$60.7 Billion by the year 2025, < 30 HP will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$852.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets.



In Japan, < 30 HP will reach a market size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$12.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include:

AGCO Corporation

Antonio Carraro

Argo Tractors S.p.A.

Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

CLAAS KGaA mbH

CNH Industrial N.V.

Steyr Landmaschinentechnik AG

Daedong-USA, Inc. KIOTI Tractor Division

Deere & Company (John Deere)

Escorts Group

Force Motors Ltd.

Indo Farm Equipment Limited.

Iseki & Co. Ltd

Kubota Corporation

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

Pronar Sp. z o.o.

SDF S.p.A.

Sonalika International Tractors Ltd.

Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd. (TAFE)

Traktorenwerk Lindner GmbH

Yanmar Agricultural Machinery Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Zetor Tractors A.S (Czechia).

Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Farm Tractors: A Prelude

Different Types of Farm Tractors

Tractors - The Workhorses of Agriculture

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Key Challenges

Farm Tractors Market Back on Track

Global Farm Tractors Market Estimates and Projections in Units by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Global Farm Tractors Market by Region/Country: A Historic Review in Units for 2009-2017

Global Farm Tractors Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Population Growth & Demand for Food to Create Long-Term Stability in Growth

Emerging Economies Drive Market Expansion

Competition: Fierce Competition Keeps Farm Tractor Makers on Toes

Farm Tractors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Mechanization of Farming Practices Drives Sales of Tractors

Percentage of Population Engaged in Agriculture for Select Countries

Robust Demand for Advanced Tractors in Developed Markets

Strong Adoption across Industrializing Nations

Agricultural Labor Shortage & Rising Labor Wages to Spur Demand for Tractors

Shrinking Labor for Agriculture Benefits Demand for Tractors: Percentage (%) of Agricultural Workers in the Global Workforce for the Years 1992, 2019 & 2022

Food Security Drives Governments to Stress on Improving Productivity

Growing Agricultural Trade Worldwide to Create Major Opportunities for Farm Tractor Vendors

Global Prices of Cereals in US$ per Ton for the Years 2019 and 2025

Farm Consolidation to Lead to Demand for Larger Tractors

Autonomous Farm Tractor to Become an Essential Constituent of Precision Agriculture

Growing Investments in Smart Agriculture Bodes Well for the Adoption of Autonomous Tractors: Global Smart Agriculture Market Worldwide (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019 & 2024

Technological Innovations to Drive Productivity in Agriculture

Renting Farm Equipment and Tractors Picking Up Pace

Expanding Global Population & Increase in Agricultural Output to Drive Demand for Tractors

World Population by Geographic Region (2018-2050) (in Thousands)

Focus on Precision Farming Lends Traction to Tractor Sales

Technological Innovations in Farming Equipment Lead the Way

Technologically Advanced Tractors Gain Prominence in Developed Markets

Comfort Features: An Important Value Addition Gaining Traction

Alternative Fuel Tractors: An Important Product Development in the Coming Years

Small Tractors Gain Ground in Developing Regions

Certified Used Machines are Catching Up Globally

Rising Demand for Energy Crops: A Business Case for Farm Tractors

World Biodiesel Production & Consumption in Million Liters for the Years 2019 through 2025

World Ethanol Production & Consumption in Million Liters for the Years 2019 through 2025

Biodiesel Production and Consumption in Thousand Barrels per Day by Select Countries

Average Biofuel Yields of First Generation Feedstocks

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

