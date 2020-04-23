New York, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mechanical Ventilators Market, By Mobility, By Interface, By Type, By Mode, By End Use, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05888066/?utm_source=GNW



Global mechanical ventilators market was valued at around $ 1.37 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a robust CAGR over the next five years to reach $ 3.98 billion by 2025. Rising incidences of respiratory disorders is one of the primary factors responsible for growth of mechanical ventilators market across the globe. Additionally, increasing number of ICU beds is further anticipated to bode well for the growth of mechanical ventilators market across the globe in the coming years. Moreover, rising preterm births is expected to bolster the market growth through 2025.

At present, the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) across the world is driving demand for mechanical ventilators, owing to rising number of hospitals, healthcare centres and increasing ICU bed admissions and coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, to meet soaring global demand, all ventilator manufacturers are ramping up their production; and looking into the criticality of the situation, even other companies such as various leading US based car manufacturing companies are also considering manufacturing ventilators by teaming up with ventilator manufacturing companies to setup as many units as much as possible.

The global mechanical ventilators market is segmented based on mobility, interface, type, mode, end use, and region.Based on end use, the market can be segmented into hospitals & clinics, home care, ambulatory care centres and emergency medical services, out of which, the hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market in terms of largest market size until 2019 and is further anticipated to maintain its leading position during the forecast period as well.



The growing number of hospitals and other healthcare units amid coronavirus outbreak are augmenting mechanical ventilator sales all over the world.In addition to this, growing number of patients with respiratory disorders coupled with improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies is expected to drive the demand further in the coming years.



On the basis of type, the market has been bifurcated into Adult / Pediatric and Infant / Neonatal, with the Adult segment dominating the market.Additionally, the coronavirus spread in this age group (21-40 years old) is more prominent as compared to infants and old age group.



By mobility, the market is segmented into intensive/ critical care and portable / transportable market. The intensive care segment accounts for the largest market share and is anticipated to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period owing to rise in ICU bed admissions amid coronavirus outbreak.

Major players operating in the global mechanical ventilators market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Draeger Medical GmbH, Hamilton Medical AG, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Acoma Medical Industry Co. Ltd., Macquet GmbH & Co. KG, Philips Respironics Inc., Smiths Medical, Teleflex Inc., Carl Reiner Gmbh, ResMed Inc., Getinge AB, Mindray Medical International Limited, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Nanjing Chenwei Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., Schiller Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd., among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global mechanical ventilators market.

• To classify and forecast global mechanical ventilators market based on mobility, interface, type, mode, end-use, and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global mechanical ventilators market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global mechanical ventilators market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global mechanical ventilators market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in global mechanical ventilators market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of ventilator manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the new products, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global mechanical ventilators market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Mechanical ventilator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to mechanical ventilators

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as companies and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global mechanical ventilators market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Mobility:

o Intensive / Critical Care Ventilators

o Portable / Transportable Ventilators

• Market, By Interface:

o Invasive Ventilation

o Non-Invasive Ventilation

• Market, By Type:

o Adult / Pediatric Ventilators

o Infant/Neonatal Ventilators

• Market, By Mode:

o Combined-Mode Ventilation

o Volume-Mode Ventilation

o Pressure-Mode Ventilation

o Other Modes

• Market, By End-Use:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Home Care

o Ambulatory Care Centres

o Emergency Medical Services

• Market, By Region:

o Europe

Italy

Spain

Germany

France

United Kingdom

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Japan

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East and Africa

Iran

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global mechanical ventilators market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05888066/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001