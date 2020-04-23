Dublin, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analysis of the Global Consumer Headphones Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Consumer headphones have grown into a double-digit billion-dollar market over the last years, which generated revenue of almost USD 14.13 Billion in 2018. Apple-owned Beats Electronics, and Bose, have been leading the market. Harman has stood out for particular growth momentum over the last years.

At the same time, the mono Bluetooth (BT) headset market is stagnating at around USD 362 Million in 2018. Growth of high-quality audio and video streaming, the convenience and greater affordability of wireless as the new connectivity default and availability of media players in almost every pocket are amongst the key demand drivers. Other drivers include increasing purchase power in emerging markets and consumer health consciousness.

Key use cases driving mono BT demand are the following: use by prosumers to stay connected on-the-go, growing adoption by lorry drivers who prefer mono BT during their windshield time, and emerging adoption by industrial workers who use mono BT in extremely noisy work environments that are legally prohibited from using binaural headphones.



The traditional key restraint of the availability of fake and low-quality products continues to weigh on the consumer headphones market across all connectivity modes from corded to traditional Bluetooth to True Wireless for music and sports uses alike. Availability of in-car speaker systems and cheap products reduce the need for mono BT headsets. The meteoric rise of True Wireless earbuds is to some extent cannibalizing traditional headphones and mono BT headsets (while adding momentum to the broader consumer portable audio category).

The traditional 3.5mm jack is gradually disappearing from smartphones. This trend is boosting Bluetooth headphones and the explosively growing adjacent category of True Wireless headphones. The rapid adoption of True Wireless headphones is contributing to making consumer portable audio as a whole an established mainstream accessory.

This research service covers the global market for consumer (stereo) headphones for music and sports across form factors and connectivity types, including corded, traditional Bluetooth and True Wireless. Some headphones designed for professional applications are included but their volume is low compared to music and sports headphones for personal use.



5. Drivers and Restraints

Key Drivers and Restraints - Music and Sports Headphones

Key Drivers and Restraints - Consumer Mono Bluetooth Headsets

Key Headphone Vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n1c12b

