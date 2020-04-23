Dublin, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Omega 3 Market (Fish Oil & Krill Oil): Insights, Trends and Forecast (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global omega 3 market is expected to reach US$8.30 billion in 2024, growing at an annual growth rate of 10.63%, for the duration spanning 2020-2024.

Factors such as rising penetration of omega 3 in Active Pharmaceutical Market (APM), upsurge in aging population, growing obese populace, rapid urbanization and growing disposable income are expected to drive the market. The growth of the market would be challenged by concerns regarding the side effects of omega 3 and risks associated with excessive EPA and DHA content. A few notable trends may include the rising prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis, accelerating demand for dietary supplements and increasing E-commerce retail sales.



The global omega 3 market is highly concentrated with fish oil, due to its increased popularity among consumers. The benefits of consuming fish oil are widespread among consumers, which is why it is highly preferable to them. The numerous uses of fish oil along with its benefits in reducing risk factors of cardiovascular diseases are making it a popular choice of consumers. Whereas, krill oil is also emerging significantly in the market, owing to its EPA and DHA content, which are beneficial for healing various health problems.



The fastest-growing regional market is North America due to the wide usage of fish oil in a daily diet, as well as increasing health awareness among people, which is augmenting the demand for omega 3. The growing cultivation of krill fish is also expected to propel the overall market development. While Europe and Asia-Pacific also held considerable shares in the omega 3 market, owing to the continuous growth in the demand for dietary supplements.



Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Omega 3 Market (Fish Oil and Krill Oil).

The major regional markets (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Cargill, BASF, Royal DSM, Lonza Group, Orkla ASA and Croda International) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered



1. Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Health Benefits of Omega-3

1.3 Sources of Omega 3

1.4 Types of Omega 3 Fatty Acids

1.5 Comparison of Fish Oil and Algal Oil



2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Global Omege-3 Market by Value

2.2 Global Omege-3 Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Omege-3 Market by Source

2.3.1 Global Marine Omega 3 Market by Value

2.3.2 Global Marine Omega 3 Market Forecast by Value

2.3.3 Global Plant Omega 3 Market by Value

2.3.4 Global Plant Omega 3 Market Forecast by Value

2.4 Global Omege-3 Market by Product Type

2.4.1 Global Fish Oil Market by Value

2.4.2 Global Fish Oil Market Forecast by Value

2.4.3 Global Krill Oil Market by Value

2.4.4 Global Krill Oil Market Forecast by Value

2.5 Global Omega 3 Market by Region



3. Regional Market Analysis

3.1 North America

3.1.1 North America Omega 3 Market by Value

3.1.2 North America Omega 3 Market Forecast by Value

3.1.3 North America Omega 3 Market by Region

3.1.4 The U.S. Omega 3 Market by Value

3.1.5 The U.S. Omega 3 Market Forecast by Value

3.1.6 The U.S. Omega 3 Market by Application

3.1.7 The U.S. Supplements & Functional Food Omega 3 Market by Value

3.1.8 The U.S. Supplements & Functional Food Omega 3 Market Forecast by Value

3.1.9 The U.S. Pharmaceuticals Omega 3 Market by Value

3.1.10 The U.S. Pharmaceuticals Omega 3 Market Forecast by Value

3.1.11 The U.S. Infant Formulas Omega 3 Market by Value

3.1.12 The U.S. Infant Formulas Omega 3 Market Forecast by Value

3.2 Europe

3.2.1 Europe Omega 3 Market by Value

3.2.2 Europe Omega 3 Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Asia-Pacific

3.3.1 Asia-Pacific Omega 3 Market by Value

3.3.2 Asia-Pacific Omega 3 Market Forecast by Value

3.4 South America

3.4.1 South America Omega 3 Market by Value

3.4.2 South America Omega 3 Market Forecast by Value

3.5 RoW

3.5.1 RoW Omega 3 Market by Value

3.5.2 RoW Omega 3 Market Forecast by Value



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Penetration of Omega 3 as Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API)

4.1.2 Upsurge in Ageing Population

4.1.3 Growing Obese Populace

4.1.4 Rapid Urbanization

4.1.5 Increasing Disposable Income

4.1.6 Consumer Awareness Regarding the Health Benefits of Omega-3

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Rheumatoid Arthritis

4.2.2 Accelerating Demand for Dietary Supplements

4.2.3 Increasing E-Commerce Retail Sales

4.2.4 Rising Usage of Fish oil as Hair and Skincare Supplements

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Concerns Regarding Side Effects of Omega-3

4.3.2 Risks Associated with Excessive EPA and DHA Content



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

5.1.2 Key Players - Market Capitalization Comparison



6. Company Profiles

6.1 Cargill, Incorporated

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 BASF

6.3 Royal DSM

6.4 Lonza Group

6.5 Orkla ASA

6.6 Croda International



