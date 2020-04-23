New York, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Alert Systems Market, By Connection, By Type, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05888065/?utm_source=GNW



Global medical alert systems market is forecast to witness a CAGR of 14% to grow from an estimated $ 6 billion in 2020 to $ 11.7 billion by 2025. Robust growth in the market is anticipated predominantly on account of rising elderly population across the globe. With favorable healthcare reforms and financial assistance provided by various governments, an increasing number of companies are coming up with new innovative technologies in medical alert systems market in different regions. Introduction of smart wearable devices, large investments for advanced new sensors for fall detection, and the implementation of AI and IoT continue to be the major focus areas of the medical alert system companies across the globe.

Global medical alert systems market can be classified based on connection, type, end user, and region.In 2019, the global market was dominated by home based users, which accounted for a market share of about 60%.



The medical alert systems provides the senior people independence at home and the availability of the emergency services whenever they need it. Moreover, these systems are affordable as compared to in-person monitoring.

Landline is the most popular type of medical alert system used across the world.Nevertheless, mobile medical alert systems are anticipated to grow at an impressive rate in the coming years on account of mobility they provide to the elders to maintain an active lifestyle.



Mobile systems can be used from anywhere and use GPS technology to get the location and cellular technology to connect to response center.

In terms of region, North America is the largest market for medical alert systems, with a share of more than 40% in 2019 due to early adoption of the systems and presence of major companies in the region. However, demand in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing awareness towards such systems, favorable government policies, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, and growing middle class and old population in the region’s major economies such as India, China, Japan and South Korea.



To analyze and forecast Global medical alert systems market, both top down and bottom up approaches have been used.Multiple employees from several healthcare companies have been interviewed through telephonic conversations to extract and verify the information.



A brief study of the major players operating in medical alert systems market was conducted globally, which included the analysis of information such as new technologies coming in medical alert systems like IoT and AI, followed by the detailed estimated investments in upcoming years in healthcare infrastructure and various healthcare reforms and initiatives in different countries. Moreover, in-depth scrutiny of information was done to understand each policy or external or internal factor which could increase or decrease the demand for medical alert systems globally.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, Annual Reports, White Papers, Investor Presentation, WHO data and statistics, News Articles, Associations, were also studied by the analyst. Some of the major players operating in Global Medical Alert Systems market are ADT Inc., Bay Alarm Medical, Philips Lifeline, Tunstall, Connect America, Alert-1, Greatcall, Nortek Security and Control, Medical Guardian LLC, Life Alert Emergency Response Inc., VRI Inc, among others.



The study is essential in delivering useful information to industry stakeholders such as companies operating in medical alert systems market, component suppliers and customers. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.



