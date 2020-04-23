Dublin, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Coronary Intervention (CI) & Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) Device Market: Insights, Trends & Forecast (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China's PCI devices market is estimated to reach US$0.9 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.61% for the period spanning from 2020 to 2024.

The factors such as increasing aging population, accelerating economic growth, rising prevalence of PCI, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising STEMI patients, growing obese population and increasing number of cardiac diseases are expected to drive the market. However, the growth of the industry will be challenged by strict government regulations and the risk of infection. A few notable trends include consumption of fast food, rising incidence of AMI and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures.



China CI & PCI devices market is segmented by origin into two Domestic and International brands. Domestic brands are estimated to gain market share owing to competitive pricing and improving technology. The volume of PCI procedures increased rapidly driven by increasing incidences of acute myocardial infraction due to the aging population and changing lifestyle.



PCI supporting devices include angiography guidewire, angiography catheter, guiding catheter, micro-guidewire, and inflation device. Many types of supporting devices are needed during PCI procedure to deliver balloon catheters and stents to the blockage site. Rise in the number of qualified hospitals for PCI surgery and growing healthcare expenditure are likely to impact the PCI supporting devices demand in China.



