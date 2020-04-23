New York, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Outdoor Power Equipment Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type ; Power Source ; Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05887367/?utm_source=GNW

The trend of electric- and battery-powered equipment is now not only limited to handheld equipment; the ride-on and heavy equipment, such as lawnmowers, are increasingly available in various power source choices such as fuel and battery.



In various cities of Europe, there is a ban on the use of 2-stroke engines and other inefficient engines for environment protection; this is another positive factor boosting the sales of battery-powered equipment in the European outdoor power equipment market.



Based on equipment type, the European outdoor power equipment market was led by the chainsaws segment in 2018 with a decent share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.However, the trimmers segment is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period.



Chainsaws are mainly used for cutting tree branches and trunks.The saw comes with bars of 48 inches to reach the trunk of a large tree.



This can also be used for trimming purposes as it has a bar and plenty of cutting power that helps in cutting small branches easily.The chainsaws are available with cordless power systems, electric, and fuel-powered for property maintenance.



There are a few companies such as Robert Bosch GmbH that provide chainsaws to keep the garden tidy. The demand for chainsaws is increasing in the European outdoor power equipment market owing to the operational comfort offered during the heavy-duty tasks.



The overall European outdoor power equipment market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the European outdoor power equipment market.



It also provides an overview and forecast for the outdoor power equipment based on all the segmentations provided with respect to Europe.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in outdoor power equipment.

ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG., Ariens Company, Deere & Company, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Husqvarna AB, MTD Products Inc., and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. are among the players present in the European outdoor power equipment market.

