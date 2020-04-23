UAB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – the Company) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 600 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313.

The Company informs that on 22 April 2020 the official tender offers for the shares of the subsidiaries Energijos skirstymo operatorius, AB (hereinafter – ESO) and Ignitis Gamyba, AB (hereinafter – GEN) have ended.

The Company plans to initiate the mandatory repurchase of shares of the subsidiaries and apply to the Supervision Service of the Bank of Lithuania with a request to coordinate the prices of mandatory share repurchase.

The Company plans to provide the same prices for required share buy-out as those which were paid during the tender offers. It is planned to offer EUR 0.880 for one share of ESO share and EUR 0.640 for one share of GEN.

During Ordinary General Meetings of Shareholders of ESO and GEN on 30 April 2020 a decision will be made on the payment of dividends of EUR 0.076 and EUR 0.056, respectively. If the payment of dividends is approved, investors who have sold shares during the official tender offer will receive a dividend-equivalent premium to the tender offer price. Meanwhile, investors who have sold the shares during the mandatory buy-out after the rights accounting day will receive dividends in accordance with law. Thus, both groups of investors will receive the same financial benefits.

Shareholders who sold the shares during the official tender offers also acquired a pre-emptive right to acquire the shares of Ignitis Grupė during initial public offering. Ignitis Grupė plans to implement retail offering. Thus, minority shareholders of ESO and GEN who will sell shares during the mandatory offer will have the opportunity to acquire shares of Ignitis Grupė on equal terms with other market participants.

Information, related to mandatory share buy-out, will be communicated publicly, and each shareholder will be informed by a registered letter.

Relevant information on share buy-out is published at https://www.ignitisgrupe.lt/en/delisting

Artūras Ketlerius, Head of public relations, arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt