This report provides an analysis of the 5G application and services opportunity for enterprise and industrial market. The report evaluates the 5G release timeline in terms of capabilities that will be useful for each major 5G service category. It includes forecasts for 2020 through 2026 with consideration to eMBB, mMTC, and URLLC services.



The hype surrounding the Fifth Generation (5G) of cellular is palpable - you can put on a haptic suit at a trade show and see how 5G will support untethered Virtual Reality (VR)! The reality is that 5G will indeed facilitate many benefits including significant latency reduction (e.g. less network throughput delays), which will enable many previously tethered-only applications and services such as streaming 4K video, teleoperation (e.g. real-time remote control of equipment, machines, or robots), haptic communications, and more.



5G will enable many new advanced functions such as significantly greater capacity, dramatically lower latency, and optimized support for Internet of Things (IoT) networks. 5G will be essential for IoT scalability and support of certain applications and use cases. For example, apps that have stringent reliability requirements will utilize 5G (as opposed to WiFi or other non-cellular communications) as it supports the need for communications on demand, which is particularly important for IoT devices that unexpectedly wake-up (from sleep mode) to transmit critical information.



Key Topics Covered



1. 5G Applications by Service Category

1.1. Enhanced Broadband

1.2. Massive Internet of Things

1.3. Ultra-reliable Low-Latency Communications



2. 5G Release Timeline



3. 5G Releases for Advanced 5G and Beyond Solutions

3.1. Release 15 (2018) 5G Phase I

3.2. Release 16 (June 2020) 5G Phase II

3.3. Release 17 (September 2021)



4. 5G Applications and Services



5. 5G Opportunities in Selected Industry Verticals

5.1. Agriculture

5.2. Automotive

5.3. Manufacturing

5.4. Media/Entertainment

5.5. Mining

5.6. Healthcare

5.7. Retail

5.8. Transportation/Logistics



6. 5G Applications and Services Forecasts

6.1. 5G Applications by Service Category 2020-2026

6.2. 5G Applications by Device Type 2020-2026

6.3. 5GNR Applications 2020-2026

