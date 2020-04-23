New York, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Purifier Market, By Filter Type, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05888063/?utm_source=GNW



Global air purifier market is exhibiting a CAGR of around 13% during 2020 - 2025 on account of rising concerns about various diseases due to pollution, growth disposable income, increasing product innovations and improving air filter availability through multiple channels.The global air purifier market is segmented based on filter type, end-user, region and competition.



Based on the end-user segment, the market is bifurcated into commercial, industrial and residential. Until 2019, the commercial segment dominated the global air purifier market and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Moreover, the global air purifier market is segmented based on filter type which includes HEPA & Activated Carbon, Ion & Ozone, Electrostatic Precipitators, HEPA & Activated Carbon + Ion & Ozone, HEPA, Activated Carbon and Others.HEPA & Activated Carbon category holds the largest share in the global air purifier market.



In terms of regional markets, Asia-Pacific is expected to continue its market dominance over the next five years.

Camfil AB, Panasonic Corporation, IQAir AG, Blueair AB, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Honeywell International Inc., Coway Co., Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Austin Air Systems Ltd. , Jarden Consumer Solutions (Europe) Limited, AllerAir Industries, Alen Corporation, Eureka Forbes Ltd., Rabbit Air, Beijing YADU Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Daikin Industries, Ltd, among others are some of the leading players operating in global air purifier market.



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Air Purifier market.

• To classify and forecast the Global Air Purifier market based on the Filter, end-user, distribution channel, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Air Purifier market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new Filter launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Air Purifier market.

• To conduct a pricing analysis for the Global Air Purifier market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Air Purifier market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of air purifier manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global air purifier market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these Filter types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global air purifier market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Filter Type:

o HEPA & Activated Carbon

o Ion & Ozone

o Electrostatic Precipitators

o HEPA & Activated Carbon + Ion & Ozone

o HEPA

o Activated Carbon

o Others

• Market, By End User

o Commercial

o Residential

o Industrial

• Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

o North America

o Europe

o Middle East & Africa

o South America



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global air purifier market.



