Omega-3 are polyunsaturated fats and referred to as "essential fats," as the human body does not produce them.



The most common types of Omega-3 fats include Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), and Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). Omega 3 fats are known to offer various health benefits such as improved heart health and mental health, decreased liver fat, and improved infant brain development.



The nutritional lipid market in Europe is segmented on the basis of product type into omega-3, omega-6, medium-chain triglycerides, and others.In 2018, the omega-3 segment held the largest share of the nutritional lipid market in Europe.



The market of omega-3 is propelled by factors such as an increase in awareness among consumer regarding a healthy and balanced diet.Also, omega-3 supplements such as EPA and DHA lessens the risk of colon ailments, as well as prostate and breast cancers.



A sufficient amount of EPA reduces the risk of depression and other health-related problems.Omega-3 obtained from a plant source, a good source of alpha-linolenic acid for vegetarians, delivers an opportunity for omega-3 market growth during the forecast period.



Moreover, omega-3 is present in various fish such as mackerel, salmon, tuna, sardines, and herring. Foods such as yogurt, eggs, milk, juices, and soy beverages are fortified with DHA and other omega-3 fatty acids.



Based on application, the nutritional lipid market in Europe is segmented into dietary supplements and nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, infant formula, animal nutrition, food fortification, and others.In 2018, the dietary supplements and nutraceutical segment held the largest share of the nutritional lipid market in Europe.



The dietary supplements and nutraceuticals segment is anticipated to continue to hold the largest share due to the demand for better nutritional value in daily diet.According to the US Food and Drug Administration, intake of dietary supplements that contain dietary ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, and others enables better ingestion.



The dietary supplements are expected to reduce the risk of chronic diseases and improve the nutritional value in daily diet.The composition of dietary supplements and nutraceuticals improves overall health.



As consumers in Europe are more aware of the benefits offered by dietary supplements and nutraceuticals, it is expected to increase the demand of the nutritional lipids in the region.



Based on source, the nutritional lipid market in Europe is further segmented into plant source and animal source.In 2018, the animal source segment held the largest share of the nutritional lipid market in Europe.



Health nutrition is facing numerous challenges due to rapid increase in obesity and aging populations, leading to growing risk of chronic diseases.Foods resulting from animals are a significant source of nutrients in the diet, although definite aspects of some of these foods have led to concerns regarding the contribution to increased risk of cardiovascular disease and other conditions.



The fatty acid composition of numerous animal-derived foods is not constant and can be improved by animal nutrition. The future role of animal source in creating foods for long-term human health would be increasingly important.



Based on form, the nutritional lipid market in Europe is segmented into liquid and powder.In 2018, the liquid segment held the largest share of the nutritional lipid market in Europe.



Liquid lipids also plays many important roles in the human body, such as providing energy to producing hormones, helping in digestion along with absorbing food properly.A proper amount of lipid nutrition helps to keep body healthy and controls weight gain as well.



Sometimes fat is used to describe those lipids that are solid at the definite temperature, while the term oil is used to define those lipids that are liquid at the definite temperature.Oil such as fish oil and vegetable oils are considered as liquid products used for nutrition lipid.



These properties of the liquid form have favoured the rise and expansion of the nutritional lipid market in Europe.



The nutritional lipid market in Europe is further segmented into Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Russia, and the Rest of Europe.In 2018, the Rest of Europe held the largest share of the nutritional lipid market in Europe, followed by Germany.



The Rest of Europe, including Sweden, Spain, and the Nordic region, is also expected to exhibit an increased consumption of nutritional lipids.For instance, the Swedish National Food Agency (Livsmedelsverket) had published the revised version of the national dietary guidelines in 2015.



These guidelines provided directions for healthy and sustainable diets.The initiatives by the Livsmedelsverket are projected to encourage the intake of healthy oils and certain fishes to plummet the risk of common chronic diseases in Sweden.



Similarly, in Spain, the government had introduced NAOS strategy (Strategy for Nutrition, Physical Activity and the Prevention of Obesity), which emphasized on recommended consumption of fatty acids and their benefits for healthy lifestyle.



Archer Daniels Midland Company; BASF SE Croda International plc; Koninklijke DSM N.V.; Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGIES & BIORESSOURCES INC.); Nordic Naturals, Inc.; Omega Protein Corporation (COOKE INC.); Pelagia AS; Pharma Marine AS; and Polaris are among the few players present in the European nutritional lipid market.



The overall nutritional lipid market size in Europe has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the nutritional lipid market in Europe.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the European nutritional lipid market.

