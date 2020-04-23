Valmet Oyj’s stock exchange release on April 23, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. EET
Figures in brackets, unless otherwise stated, refer to the comparison period, i.e. the same period of the previous year.
January–March 2020: Record-high orders received
Dividend proposal
The Board of Directors proposes for the Annual General Meeting that a dividend of EUR 0.80 per share be paid for the financial year 2019. The proposed dividend equals to 59 percent of Valmet’s net result in 2019.
Guidance for 2020
Valmet announced on April 16, 2020 that the company withdraws its guidance for 2020 due to increased uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Short-term outlook
General economic outlook
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global economy is projected to contract sharply by 3 percent in 2020, much worse than during the 2008–2009 financial crisis. In a baseline scenario, which assumes that the pandemic fades in the second half of 2020 and containment efforts can be gradually unwound, the global economy is projected to grow by 5.8 percent in 2021 as economic activity normalizes, helped by policy support. The risks for even more severe outcomes, however, are substantial. (International Monetary Fund, April 14, 2020)
Short-term market outlook
Valmet estimates that the short-term market outlook in services has decreased to a satisfactory/weak level (previously good level) and the short-term market outlook in automation has decreased to a good/satisfactory level (previously good level).
Valmet reiterates the good short-term market outlook for pulp, and board and paper, and the satisfactory short-term market outlook for energy, and tissue.
President and CEO Pasi Laine: Orders received and Comparable EBITA increased
“Valmet’s orders received increased and amounted to EUR 1,187 million in the first quarter of 2020. This is a record-high quarterly order intake for us. The development was strong in the capital business, where orders received totaled EUR 697 million and almost doubled from the comparison period. Orders received in the stable business1 increased 12 percent (4% without the acquired businesses). Our order backlog increased to a record high of EUR 3,557 million. Net sales and Comparable EBITA increased as well.
The main global news headline of the first quarter was the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic impacted our operations and led to delays in certain capital projects and delays in execution in services and automation. Valmet has a solid foundation to cope with the virus and our long-term growth drivers have not changed. However, the spread of the coronavirus has increased uncertainty for the rest of the year. Due to the increased uncertainty, Valmet has withdrawn its guidance for 2020.”
[1] Including internal orders received for the Automation business line.
Key figures2
|EUR million
|Q1/2020
|Q1/2019
|Change
|2019
|Orders received
|1,187
|835
|42%
|3,986
|Order backlog3
|3,557
|3,001
|19%
|3,333
|Net sales
|821
|686
|20%
|3,547
|Comparable earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (Comparable EBITA)
|52
|47
|9%
|316
|% of net sales
|6.3%
|6.9%
|8.9%
|Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA)
|51
|49
|3%
|315
|% of net sales
|6.2%
|7.1%
|8.9%
|Operating profit (EBIT)
|42
|43
|-1%
|281
|% of net sales
|5.1%
|6.2%
|7.9%
|Profit before taxes
|40
|41
|-3%
|269
|Profit for the period
|30
|31
|-5%
|202
|Earnings per share, EUR
|0.20
|0.21
|-4%
|1.35
|Earnings per share, diluted, EUR
|0.20
|0.21
|-4%
|1.35
|Equity per share, EUR3
|6.72
|5.82
|15%
|6.95
|Cash flow provided by operating activities
|173
|30
|>100%
|295
|Cash flow after investments
|156
|13
|>100%
|58
|Return on equity (ROE) (annualized)
|12%
|14%
|20%
|Return on capital employed (ROCE) before taxes (annualized)
|13%
|15%
|23%
|Equity to assets ratio3
|41%
|37%
|41%
|Gearing3
|-22%
|-20%
|-9%
2 The calculation of key figures is presented on page 37.
3 At the end of period
|Orders received, EUR million
|Q1/2020
|Q1/2019
|Change
|2019
|Services
|398
|358
|11%
|1,459
|Automation
|92
|95
|-3%
|359
|Pulp and Energy
|376
|201
|87%
|1,125
|Paper
|321
|182
|76%
|1,043
|Total
|1,187
|835
|42%
|3,986
|Order backlog, EUR million
|As at
Mar 31,
2020
|As at
Mar 31,
2019
|Change
|As at
Dec 31,
2019
|Total
|3,557
|3,001
|19%
|3,333
|Net sales, EUR million
|Q1/2020
|Q1/2019
|Change
|2019
|Services
|295
|276
|7%
|1,374
|Automation
|69
|64
|8%
|341
|Pulp and Energy
|240
|160
|50%
|919
|Paper
|217
|186
|16%
|913
|Total
|821
|686
|20%
|3,547
