The "Seismic Services Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report
The market for seismic services is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5.10% during the forecast period of 2020 - 2025. After four years of cutbacks, major players in the oil and gas industry expect the investments to rise in 2019, as more projects are approved to meet the increasing energy demand and crude oil price revives. Hence, in response to the situation, since 2018, the spending on exploration activities has increased, in turn, driving the seismic services market. However, opposition from the environmental conservation groups to marine seismic activities are likely to obstruct the market growth during the forecast period.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Demand from Offshore Oil and Gas Industry
North America to Dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The seismic services market is highly concentrated with top 5 companies accounting for more than 70% of the market share. Some of the major companies include Schlumberger Ltd, CGGVeritas, Petroleum Geo-Service, TGS-NOPEC, and Halliburton Company.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
4. MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD billion, till 2025
4.3 Recent Trends and Developments
4.4 Government Policies and Regulations
4.5 Market Dynamics
4.5.1 Drivers
4.5.2 Restraints
4.6 Supply Chain Analysis
4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes Products and Services
4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5. MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Service
5.1.1 Data Acquisition
5.1.2 Data Processing and Interpretation
5.2 Location of Deployment
5.2.1 Onshore
5.2.2 Offshore
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Halliburton Company
6.4.2 BGP Inc., China National Petroleum Corporation
6.4.3 CGG SA
6.4.4 Fugro NV
6.4.5 ION Geophysical Corporation
6.4.6 PGS ASA
6.4.7 Polarcus Ltd
6.4.8 SAExploration Holdings Inc.
6.4.9 Schlumberger Ltd
6.4.10 SeaBird Exploration PLC
6.4.11 Shearwater GeoServices AS
6.4.12 TGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY ASA
6.4.13 Magseis Fairfield ASA (WGP Group Ltd)
6.4.14 China Oilfield Services Limited
7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
8. DISCLAIMER
