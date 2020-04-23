New York, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mushroom Cultivation Market by Type, By Phase, By Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05888053/?utm_source=GNW

The global mushroom cultivation market is projected to witness significant growth due to factors such as the multiple health benefits of mushrooms, increasing per capita mushroom consumption, cost-effective production and rising demand for vegan and natural food in the diet and increasing health-conscious population across the globe. However, the lack of technical knowledge for spawn production among growers in developing countries can hinder the growth of the market.



The button mushroom segment, by type, is projected to dominate the marketduring the forecast period.

The button mushroom segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.The button mushroom is a widely consumed mushroom type across the world and can potentially offer many health benefits. The mushroom type is commercially grown in almost all the major mushroom producing countries such as China, Japan, the US, the UK, Germany, and Poland. Increased R&D on the white mushroom to find the potential to prevent cancer, along with its availability at affordable prices as compared to special mushroom varieties, is projected to escalate the demand for button mushroom during the forecast period.It contributes more than 40% of global production.



The Asia Pacific market is estimated to account for the largest market share due to higher per capita mushroom consumption and adoption of modern mushroom cultivation techniquesin the region.



According to the China Business Research Institute, the country was the largest edible mushroom producer at a global level and reached an estimated annual yield of 38.42 million tonnes in 2017. This accounted for about 75% of the total global output. Furthermore, the CCCFNA Edible Mushroom Branch (2018) stated that the export of edible mushrooms was valued at USD 3.8 billion in the same year. According to a research paper, mushroom cultivation is the fifth-largest agricultural sector in the country, valued at USD 24.0 billion. The Asia Pacific is the leading region in the global mushroom production market.The per capita consumption in China, the largest producer of mushrooms in the world, is higher than any other country. The consumption of mushroom in Asian countries such as Japan, India, and others are increasing at a significant rate accredited by increasing production. Increasing vegan population and shifting trend toward nutrition-rich food have ledto the market growth of mushrooms in Asian countries.



Break-up of Primaries

By Company Type: Tier 1- 20%, Tier 2 -30%,and Tier 3– 50% By Designation:C- Level – 30%, Director Level- 50 %, Others – 20%

• By Country:North America – 10%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 60%, RoW- 10%



Leading players profiled in this report 1.Monaghan Mushrooms (Ireland) 2.



Walsh Mushrooms Group (Ireland) 3.Mycelia (Belgium) 4.



South Mill Mushrooms Sales (US) 5. Smithy Mushrooms Ltd.(UK) 6. Rheinische PilzZentrale GmbH (Germany) 7. Italspwan(Italy) 8. Mushroom SAS (Italy) 9. Hirano Mushroom LLC (Kosovo) 10. Fujishukin Co. Ltd. (Japan) 11. Societa Agricola Porretta(Italy) 12. Gourmet Mushrooms, Inc. (US) 13.Fresh Mushroom Europe (Belgium) 14. Commercial Mushroom Producers (Ireland) 15. Lambert Spawn (US) 16. F.H.U JulitaKucewicz (Poland) 17. Polar Shiitake Oy (Finland)

18. Heereco BV (Netherlands)

19. Bluff City Fungi (US)

20. Mycoterra Farm (US)



Research Coverage

This report segmentsthemushroom cultivation market,onthe basis oftypeand region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the mushroom cultivation market,the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report

• To get a comprehensive overview of the mushroom cultivation market.

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them.

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the mushroom cultivation marketis flourishing.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05888053/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001