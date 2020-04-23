New York, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800043/?utm_source=GNW
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$45.8 Billion by the year 2025, Braking will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 25.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$5.2 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$7.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Braking will reach a market size of US$4.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 22% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$26.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800043/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket: An Introduction
A Prelude to E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket
Global Competitor Market Shares
E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Market Trends
Amazon Showing High Market Growth for Automotive Aftermarket
Manufacture Website Statistics
Regional E-commerce Growth for Auto Parts
Sales Growth
Statistics
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Braking (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Braking (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Braking (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Steering & Suspension (Segment) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Steering & Suspension (Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Steering & Suspension (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Hub Assemblies (Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Hub Assemblies (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Hub Assemblies (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Universal Joints (Segment) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Universal Joints (Segment) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Universal Joints (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Gaskets (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Gaskets (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Gaskets (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Segments (Segment) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Other Segments (Segment) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Other Segments (Segment) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: B2C (Consumer) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: B2C (Consumer) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: B2C (Consumer) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: B2B (Consumer) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: B2B (Consumer) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: B2B (Consumer) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment:
2018 to 2025
Table 29: E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market in the
United States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 30: United States E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Consumer:
2018 to 2025
Table 32: E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market in the
United States by Consumer: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 33: United States E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket
Market Share Breakdown by Consumer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Historic
Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 37: Canadian E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Consumer: 2018 to
2025
Table 38: Canadian E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Historic
Market Review by Consumer in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 39: E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Consumer for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for E-Commerce Automotive
Aftermarket: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Market for E-Commerce Automotive
Aftermarket: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Consumer for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Consumer for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market
Share Analysis by Consumer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 47: E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Chinese E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Consumer for the Period
2018-2025
Table 50: E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Consumer: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market by
Consumer: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 56: E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Consumer: 2018-2025
Table 59: E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Consumer: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: European E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market
Share Breakdown by Consumer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 61: E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market in France by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: French E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 63: French E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market in France by
Consumer: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: French E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Consumer: 2009-2017
Table 66: French E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market Share
Analysis by Consumer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 67: E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 69: German E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Consumer for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Consumer: 2009-2017
Table 72: German E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market Share
Breakdown by Consumer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 73: Italian E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 74: E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Italian E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Consumer for the Period
2018-2025
Table 77: E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Consumer: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market by
Consumer: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for E-Commerce Automotive
Aftermarket: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket
Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for E-Commerce Automotive
Aftermarket: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Consumer for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Consumer for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: United Kingdom E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket
Market Share Analysis by Consumer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment:
2018-2025
Table 86: E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Europe E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Rest of Europe E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Consumer:
2018-2025
Table 89: E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Consumer: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket
Market Share Breakdown by Consumer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market in
Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Asia-Pacific E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 93: Asia-Pacific E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market in
Asia-Pacific by Consumer: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Asia-Pacific E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Consumer: 2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market
Share Analysis by Consumer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 97: Rest of World E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018
to 2025
Table 98: Rest of World E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket
Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 99: E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 100: Rest of World E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Consumer: 2018
to 2025
Table 101: Rest of World E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket
Historic Market Review by Consumer in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 102: E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Consumer for
2009, 2019, and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS
ALIEXPRESS.COM
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
AMAZON.COM
AUTO ZONE
CATI S.P.A.
CDISCOUNT
DENSO CORPORATION
ERA S.R.L
LKQ CORPORATION
NATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE PARTS ASSOCIATION
O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE
Q-PARTS24 GMBH & CO. KG
RAKUTEN
SHOPEE365
THE PEP BOYS-MANNY, MOE & JACK
U.S. AUTO PARTS NETWORK
EBAY
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800043/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: