A comprehensive analysis of the Air Treatment Systems (Air Purifiers) Market in Hong Kong including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints, distribution, pricing trends, new products and market forecasts to 2026. This report covers air treatment systems and filter replacements.
This market study includes air purifiers for residential and commercial use and filter replacement. The base year for the study is 2019 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2026.
For the purposes of this research, air treatment systems (also known as air purifiers) are portable systems and are defined as the following:
The report captures the following information about the air treatment systems market in Hong Kong:
Key Topics Covered:
I. Country Profile
II. Executive Summary
III. Overview: Government Initiatives
IV. Market Drivers and Restraints
V. Market Drivers
a. Widespread media coverage
b. Health conscious customers
c. New product launches and market expansion
VI. Market Restraints
a. Large number of market players
b. Customer emphasis on brand
VII. Market Trends
a. Competitive landscape
b. Technology by brand
c. Product insights
d. New products - Dyson
e. New products - Philips
f. Product features
g. Marketing, discounts and offers
h. Marketing, advertising, and claims
i. IoT Products
j. Warranty and after-sales
k. Certification
l. Consumer behavior
VIII. Pricing Trends
IX. Market Data
a. Revenue forecasts, total market, 2019 - 2026.
b. Revenue forecasts, air treatment systems, 2019 - 2026
c. Market share by revenues, air treatment systems 2019
d. Revenue Forecasts, replacement filters, 2019 - 2026
e. Pricing trends, by revenues for systems, 2019
f. Distribution Trends, by revenues for systems 2019
g. End-user application, by revenues, by systems, 2019
h. Coverage area, market share, by revenues for systems, 2019
Companies Mentioned
